The Jazz Club of Sarasota performs.

Arts and Cultural Alliance of Sarasota County honors key players in local art scene

The Jazz Club of Sarasota performs.

Arts Leadership Award — Art Education Winner Kelli Maldonado accepts her award.

Arts Leadership Award — Art Education Winner Kelli Maldonado accepts her award.

The Jazz Club of Sarasota performs.

Arts Leadership Award — Volunteer Winner David Schuler listens to Arts and Cultural Alliance of Sarasota County Executive Director Jim Shirley introduce him.

Arts Leadership Award — Volunteer Winner David Schuler listens to Arts and Cultural Alliance of Sarasota County Executive Director Jim Shirley introduce him.

David Schuler gives his acceptance speech for his Arts Leadership Award.

David Schuler gives his acceptance speech for his Arts Leadership Award.

The Jazz Club of Sarasota performs.

Sally Faron laughs while giving her acceptance speech for her Arts Leadership Award.

Sally Faron laughs while giving her acceptance speech for her Arts Leadership Award.

Arts and Cultural Alliance of Sarasota County Executive Director Jim Shirley and Arts Leadership Award — Arts Management Winner Sally Faron

Arts and Cultural Alliance of Sarasota County Executive Director Jim Shirley and Arts Leadership Award — Arts Management Winner Sally Faron

Sarasota Contemporary Dance artist Melissa Coleman Sperber performs.

Sarasota Contemporary Dance artist Melissa Coleman Sperber performs.

Sarasota Contemporary Dance artists Melissa Coleman Sperber and Charlotte Johnson perform.

Sarasota Contemporary Dance artists Melissa Coleman Sperber and Charlotte Johnson perform.

Sarasota Contemporary Dance artists Melissa Coleman Sperber and Charlotte Johnson perform.

Sarasota Contemporary Dance artists Melissa Coleman Sperber and Charlotte Johnson perform.

Sarasota Contemporary Dance artist Charlotte Johnson performs.

Sarasota Contemporary Dance artist Charlotte Johnson performs.

Arts Leadership Award — Artistic Achievement Winner Nate Jacobs accepts his award.

Arts Leadership Award — Artistic Achievement Winner Nate Jacobs accepts his award.

Arts Leadership Award — Philanthropy Winner Beverly Koski gives her acceptance speech.

Arts Leadership Award — Philanthropy Winner Beverly Koski gives her acceptance speech.

Arts Leadership Award — Cultural Champion Winner Jean Weidner Goldstein laughs at Arts and Cultural Alliance of Sarasota County Executive Director Jim Shirley.

Arts Leadership Award — Cultural Champion Winner Jean Weidner Goldstein laughs at Arts and Cultural Alliance of Sarasota County Executive Director Jim Shirley.

Jean Weidner Goldstein accepts her Arts Leadership Award.

Jean Weidner Goldstein accepts her Arts Leadership Award.

Students from Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe’s Stage of Discovery program perform a song from “Broadway in Black Jr.”

Students from Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe’s Stage of Discovery program perform a song from “Broadway in Black Jr.”

Todd Bellamy II performs a song from “Broadway in Black Jr.”

Todd Bellamy II performs a song from “Broadway in Black Jr.”

Students from Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe’s Stage of Discovery program perform a song from “Broadway in Black Jr.”

Students from Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe’s Stage of Discovery program perform a song from “Broadway in Black Jr.”

Students from Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe’s Stage of Discovery program perform a song from “Broadway in Black Jr.”

Students from Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe’s Stage of Discovery program perform a song from “Broadway in Black Jr.”

The annual Celebration of the Arts event featured award presentations and several performances Oct. 22 at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall.
by: Niki Kottmann Managing Editor of Arts and Entertainment

There aren’t many stages that will offer a jazz ensemble concert, contemporary dance performance and excerpts from a show celebrating African-American Broadway stars in the same hour.

But that’s exactly what guests got to experience Oct. 22 at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall for the 2018 Celebration of the Arts.

This annual Arts and Cultural Alliance of Sarasota County event honored several of the most significant people propelling the local arts scene forward, while also spotlighting three local organizations with special performances: the Jazz Club of Sarasota, Sarasota Contemporary Dance and Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe.

The alliance awarded three John Ringling Towers Fund Awards to Monica Cross (performing arts), Pamela Callender (visual arts) and Hermitage Artist Retreat (historic preservation). Opportunity Grant Recipients were Belle Canto, Inc., Center for Architecture Sarasota, The North Port Chorale, North Port Art Center and Musica Sacra Sarasota.

And finally, Arts Leadership Awards went to Sally Faron (arts management), David Schuler (volunteer), Kelli Maldonado (arts education), Nate Jacobs (artistic achievement), Beverly Koski (philanthropy) and Jean Weidner Goldstein (cultural champion).

