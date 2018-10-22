Arts and Cultural Alliance of Sarasota County honors key players in local art scene

There aren’t many stages that will offer a jazz ensemble concert, contemporary dance performance and excerpts from a show celebrating African-American Broadway stars in the same hour.

But that’s exactly what guests got to experience Oct. 22 at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall for the 2018 Celebration of the Arts.

This annual Arts and Cultural Alliance of Sarasota County event honored several of the most significant people propelling the local arts scene forward, while also spotlighting three local organizations with special performances: the Jazz Club of Sarasota, Sarasota Contemporary Dance and Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe.

The alliance awarded three John Ringling Towers Fund Awards to Monica Cross (performing arts), Pamela Callender (visual arts) and Hermitage Artist Retreat (historic preservation). Opportunity Grant Recipients were Belle Canto, Inc., Center for Architecture Sarasota, The North Port Chorale, North Port Art Center and Musica Sacra Sarasota.

And finally, Arts Leadership Awards went to Sally Faron (arts management), David Schuler (volunteer), Kelli Maldonado (arts education), Nate Jacobs (artistic achievement), Beverly Koski (philanthropy) and Jean Weidner Goldstein (cultural champion).