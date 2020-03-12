Artist Series Concerts Friends Ups the Tempo at 2020 gala

The annual gala was held March 11 at Michael's On East.
Artist Series Concerts Friends celebrated its young musicians at its annual gala March 11 at Michael's On East.
This year's function, which had a bright red "Up the Tempo" theme, continued the group's mission of supporting its young artists with scholarships, programs, and concert opportunities. The night started with a cocktail hour where guests lined up for photos at the step-and-repeat before a dinner program that included a performance from Paul Dimler and Ava Saunders.