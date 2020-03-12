 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Chairwoman Patty Glah, Executive Director Marcy Miller and Cindi Mumm

Artist Series Concerts Friends Ups the Tempo at 2020 gala

Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020 |

Chairwoman Patty Glah, Executive Director Marcy Miller and Cindi Mumm

Buy this Photo
Jim and Board Chair Jane Hunder

Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020 |

Jim and Board Chair Jane Hunder

Buy this Photo
Suzy Phillipes and Cindi Mumm

Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020 |

Suzy Phillipes and Cindi Mumm

Buy this Photo
JoAnn Burhart and Lee Dougherty Ross

Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020 |

JoAnn Burhart and Lee Dougherty Ross

Buy this Photo
Josh and Sora Welin

Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020 |

Josh and Sora Welin

Buy this Photo
This year's event had a red theme.

Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020 |

This year's event had a red theme.

Buy this Photo
Judy Dick and Helen Veljean

Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020 |

Judy Dick and Helen Veljean

Buy this Photo
Jim and Pat Chiarella

Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020 |

Jim and Pat Chiarella

Buy this Photo
JoAnn and Don Burhart with Kandy Kaak

Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020 |

JoAnn and Don Burhart with Kandy Kaak

Buy this Photo
Olivia Swaan

Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020 |

Olivia Swaan

Buy this Photo
Paul Dimler and Ava Saunders

Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020 |

Paul Dimler and Ava Saunders

Buy this Photo
Chris and Stefanie Guido

Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020 |

Chris and Stefanie Guido

Buy this Photo
Vlatka Sawchak and Susan Padalik

Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020 |

Vlatka Sawchak and Susan Padalik

Buy this Photo
The event had a wine wall.

Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020 |

The event had a wine wall.

Buy this Photo
Judit Turan and Stefani Guido

Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020 |

Judit Turan and Stefani Guido

Buy this Photo
JoAnn Burhart, John Fischer and Executive Director Marcy Miller

Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020 |

JoAnn Burhart, John Fischer and Executive Director Marcy Miller

Buy this Photo
Antonette Cunningham and Bobbye Schmidt

Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020 |

Antonette Cunningham and Bobbye Schmidt

Buy this Photo
Helen Panoyan, Alina Otal, Ellie Faber and Karin Murphy

Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020 |

Helen Panoyan, Alina Otal, Ellie Faber and Karin Murphy

Buy this Photo
Joseph Holt, John Fischer and Brent Greeno

Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020 |

Joseph Holt, John Fischer and Brent Greeno

Buy this Photo
Erik and Victoria Arroyo

Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020 |

Erik and Victoria Arroyo

Buy this Photo
Share
The annual gala was held March 11 at Michael's On East.
by: Harry Sayer Black Tie Reporter

Artist Series Concerts Friends celebrated its young musicians at its annual gala March 11 at Michael's On East.

This year's function, which had a bright red "Up the Tempo" theme, continued the group's mission of supporting its young artists with scholarships, programs, and concert opportunities. The night started with a cocktail hour where guests lined up for photos at the step-and-repeat before a dinner program that included a performance from Paul Dimler and Ava Saunders.

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

See All Articles by Harry

Related Stories

Advertisement