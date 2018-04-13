 Skip to main content
Partial owner of the hotel and CEO of Prime Group Larry Abbo with partial owner and President and CEO of Floridays Development Company Angus Rogers

Art Ovation Hotel hosts reception to unveil “Legacy” with Ringling College

A jazz trio plays for guests in the lobby.

Vickie Randall sculptures adorn several spots in the lobby and throughout the hotel.

Several Tom Stephens paintings are on display in the lobby.

Connie Buckler-Gill, Asa Thomas, Matt Simone and Jessica Dirkes

Arnold Seitel, Grace Howl, Sharon Prizant and Neil Colton

Frank and Kathy Creaturo

Lindsey Zimmerman, a seventh-grade student at Booker Middle School, and Reese Davis, a sixth-grade student at Booker Middle School, create poems on vintage typewriters after guests pick three words out of a jar for the writers to include.

Jerome Chesley shows how his illustration can turn into a watercolor painting with the right tools.

Truman Adams spent 17 hours on this street art piece, which is made of glue and chalk.

Art Curator for Art Ovation Hotel Francine Birbragher-Rozencwaig welcomes the crowd.

Executive Director of the Arts and Cultural Alliance of Sarasota County Jim Shirley speaks about Sarasota’s investment in the arts.

Partial owner and President and CEO of Floridays Development Company Angus Rogers addresses the crowd.

Cultural Curator for Art Ovation Hotel Lisa DiFranza and William Kelley

Susan and William Kelley

Guests enjoyed the sunset over Sarasota Bay from the hotel’s eighth-floor rooftop.

Guests got to take tours of the whole property, including the rooftop pool and bar.

Guests grab a drink and lounge by the rooftop pool.

The rooftop bar overlooks Sarasota Bay and part of the downtown Sarasota skyline.

Art Ovation Hotel and the Ringling College of Art and Design presented the hotel’s inaugural exhibit April 12.
by: Niki Kottmann Managing Editor of Arts and Entertainment

Many of Sarasota’s most creative minds convened April 12 to be among the first people to view the inaugural art exhibit at Art Ovation Hotel.

“Legacy” is an exhibit by Ringling College of Art & Design faculty and alumni that features 70 paintings, photographs, videos, installations and sculptures. The 12 artists included are Jason Aponte, Joe Fig, Thomas Carabasi, Cynthia Mason, Jill Taffet, Jeff Schwartz, Douglas Higgins, Sally Pettibon, Vicky Randall, Nathan Skiles, Tom Stephens and Steven Strenk.

A percentage of sales from the exhibition will benefit Ringling College’s scholarship fund. The exhibition will remain on display through June 27

The hotel furthered its partnership with the college by placing a sketchbook in each of the 162 guest rooms with a drawing done by a current Ringling College student.

Guests at the opening reception munched on light bites and sipped cocktails while perusing the exhibit, which spans from the main floor lobby and through the halls of each floor, all the way up to Perspective Rooftop Pool Bar where there are more installations and collections of contemporary artwork.

“We hope this will become a hangout for artists,” partial owner of the hotel and CEO of Prime Group Larry Abbo told the crowd. “We built this for you,”

The Author: Niki Kottmann

I'm the Managing Editor of Arts & Entertainment here, which means I write, edit and share stories about our multifaceted A&E scene in Sarasota. I graduated from the University of Missouri with a Bachelor of Journalism and a French minor. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 356

