Art Ovation Hotel hosts reception to unveil “Legacy” with Ringling College

Many of Sarasota’s most creative minds convened April 12 to be among the first people to view the inaugural art exhibit at Art Ovation Hotel.

“Legacy” is an exhibit by Ringling College of Art & Design faculty and alumni that features 70 paintings, photographs, videos, installations and sculptures. The 12 artists included are Jason Aponte, Joe Fig, Thomas Carabasi, Cynthia Mason, Jill Taffet, Jeff Schwartz, Douglas Higgins, Sally Pettibon, Vicky Randall, Nathan Skiles, Tom Stephens and Steven Strenk.

A percentage of sales from the exhibition will benefit Ringling College’s scholarship fund. The exhibition will remain on display through June 27

The hotel furthered its partnership with the college by placing a sketchbook in each of the 162 guest rooms with a drawing done by a current Ringling College student.

Guests at the opening reception munched on light bites and sipped cocktails while perusing the exhibit, which spans from the main floor lobby and through the halls of each floor, all the way up to Perspective Rooftop Pool Bar where there are more installations and collections of contemporary artwork.

“We hope this will become a hangout for artists,” partial owner of the hotel and CEO of Prime Group Larry Abbo told the crowd. “We built this for you,”