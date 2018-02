Bright skies and warm weather greeted art lovers on Saturday, Feb. 10 for the opening of the two-day 30th annual Downtown Sarasota Festival of the Arts.

Exhibitors set up their arts and crafts on both sides of Main Street, and down the middle of the closed-off street, from Links Avenue to Orange Avenue. Paintings, sculpture, photography and more were on display for the crowds.

The event concluded on Sunday afternoon.