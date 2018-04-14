Art in the Dark brights light to Lighthouse of Manasota

Contrary to it's name, Michael's On East was brightly lit for Lighthouse of Manasota's event, Art in the Dark on April 14.

The third annual gala brights guests together to support the organization, which works with patients experiencing vision loss. The evening started with cocktail hour in the atrium, with photo opportunities with exotic birds from the Sarasota Jungle Gardens.

Dinner and acknowledgements followed, as well as a live auction and paddle raise. The evening ended with dancing to the DJ.

The gala was dedicated to the late longtime supporter and volunteer, Anne H. Spurge.