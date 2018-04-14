 Skip to main content
President and CEO Lisa Howard with Board President Linda Brown

Art in the Dark brights light to Lighthouse of Manasota

Saturday, Apr. 14, 2018 |

Co-Chairs Dr. Jody and Angela Abrams

Saturday, Apr. 14, 2018 |

Art in the Dark was hosted at Michael's On East.

Saturday, Apr. 14, 2018 |

Gold decor lit up the ballroom.

Saturday, Apr. 14, 2018 |

Elegant floral bouquets centered the tables.

Saturday, Apr. 14, 2018 |

Lighthouses were placed around the ballroom.

Saturday, Apr. 14, 2018 |

Erin Crowell, Michele Craig and Molly Jenkins

Saturday, Apr. 14, 2018 |

Kristen Widumas and Tim Schott

Saturday, Apr. 14, 2018 |

Dan Brooks and Ana Juarez

Saturday, Apr. 14, 2018 |

A silent auction table lined the back of the atrium.

Saturday, Apr. 14, 2018 |

Barbara and Bob Stepleman

Saturday, Apr. 14, 2018 |

Drs. James McEntyre and John Niffenegger

Saturday, Apr. 14, 2018 |

Silent auction items included pieces of art.

Saturday, Apr. 14, 2018 |

This auction item was painted by Lighthouse of Manasota client Jesus Herrera.

Saturday, Apr. 14, 2018 |

Guests were able to take photos with a Scarlet Macaw and other exotic birds during cocktail hour.

Saturday, Apr. 14, 2018 |

Jack Miller and President and CEO Lisa Howard

Saturday, Apr. 14, 2018 |

Kelli Bosch, Jennifer Mumma and Kimberly Reed

Saturday, Apr. 14, 2018 |

Sheryl Vieira and Tim Raines

Saturday, Apr. 14, 2018 |

Meredith Ernst and Shari Paler

Saturday, Apr. 14, 2018 |

Angelica Bradley, Laura Steefel-Moore and Elizabeth Krupnick

Saturday, Apr. 14, 2018 |

Nick Cerciello, Michelle Betancourt, Tyler Roberts and Chelsea Spalding

Saturday, Apr. 14, 2018 |

Len and Janet Spalding

Saturday, Apr. 14, 2018 |

Nicole Mobley, Chelsa Altena and Olga Strelkov take a photo with the birds from the Sarasota Jungle Gardens.

Saturday, Apr. 14, 2018 |

Tad Kitchner and Brad Bolduc

Saturday, Apr. 14, 2018 |

Ursula and Michael Camp with Scott and Gina Han

Saturday, Apr. 14, 2018 |

Art in the Dark was hosted April 14 at Michael's On East.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

Contrary to it's name, Michael's On East was brightly lit for Lighthouse of Manasota's event, Art in the Dark on April 14. 

The third annual gala brights guests together to support the organization, which works with patients experiencing vision loss. The evening started with cocktail hour in the atrium, with photo opportunities with exotic birds from the Sarasota Jungle Gardens.

Dinner and acknowledgements followed, as well as a live auction and paddle raise. The evening ended with dancing to the DJ. 

The gala was dedicated to the late longtime supporter and volunteer, Anne H. Spurge.

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

