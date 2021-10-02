 Skip to main content
Nikki Saraiva of Detourbutterfly sells a variety of copper artwork.

Art enthusiasts gather at downtown craft festival

Sanjib Mallik of Infinite Fine Arts sells translucent acrylic designs with his dog, Daisy.

Casey and David Goshorn of FloridaFusion Jewelry sell jewelry with Swarovski crystals.

Joe and Liz Esposito of JL Speciality Flowers have a vibrant mix of flowers.

Lucy Fraser sells a variety of art glasses sculptures with a number of designs.

Randy Fountain purchases a visor from Hand Crafted Gifts for Pets for her dog, Bell.

Pam Stockfish of Whimsical Ware shows her many metallic art pieces for sale.

Julie Ann Baker sells her own photography.

Christina Williams paints the pottery items sold by her and her husband, Don Williams, with DMW Fine Arts.

Steven Cohen of Steven's Creative Wood Art sells heart vases

Alex Boering and her dog, Bella

Jeff King makes sculptures out of stoneware clay and glaze.

Siegen Kismartoni matched with Ben the dog.

Marjore Pohle spends weeks on her Twice is Nice sculptural art pieces.

The annual Downtown Sarasota Craft Festival was held Oct. 2 and 3.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

Sarasota locals and visitors made the best of the weekend and spent Saturday and Sunday perusing artistic gifts and oddities at a downtown crafts festival.

The 26th annual Downtown Sarasota Craft Festival running Oct. 2 and 3 wrapped around Selby Five Points Park. Families, art enthusiasts, pet owners and more stopped by to add new art installations to their homes.

Nikki Saraiva of Detourbutterfly spent the morning selling her copper art pieces. She said she's been to many shows in the past — she averages 30 festivals and fairs a year — but hasn't sold her colorful wares at the Sarasota crafts festival in a few years. 

"A community that likes art and appreciates art is always a good place to start," Saraiva said. 

