Sarasota locals and visitors made the best of the weekend and spent Saturday and Sunday perusing artistic gifts and oddities at a downtown crafts festival.

The 26th annual Downtown Sarasota Craft Festival running Oct. 2 and 3 wrapped around Selby Five Points Park. Families, art enthusiasts, pet owners and more stopped by to add new art installations to their homes.

Nikki Saraiva of Detourbutterfly spent the morning selling her copper art pieces. She said she's been to many shows in the past — she averages 30 festivals and fairs a year — but hasn't sold her colorful wares at the Sarasota crafts festival in a few years.

"A community that likes art and appreciates art is always a good place to start," Saraiva said.