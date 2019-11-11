Arlington Park takes center stage at Porchfest

Drive around Arlington Park any day of the week and you may see a normal neighborhood, but on Nov. 10 the eclectic community was transformed into the stomping ground for the fourth annual Porchfest, a grassroots community music festival.

Each year, residents of Arlington Park open their yards, driveways and porches to the music scene of Sarasota to promote neighborly generosity and goodwill. This year, 24 porches welcomed 45 bands during the five-hour festival.

Andrea Needham and Kim Ledesma helped organize the event after hearing about similar festivals around the country. They thought Arlington Park would be the best location due to the intricate houses that are home to many Sarasota artists, Needham said.