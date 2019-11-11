 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Lori Lockhart and Karen Howe

Arlington Park takes center stage at Porchfest

Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 |

Lori Lockhart and Karen Howe

Buy this Photo
Frankie J and the Chicken Parade play original songs during the festival.

Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 |

Frankie J and the Chicken Parade play original songs during the festival.

Buy this Photo
Ava Kane, 3, smiles as she's pulled around Porchfest in her wagon.

Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 |

Ava Kane, 3, smiles as she's pulled around Porchfest in her wagon.

Buy this Photo
Porchfest organizers Andrea Needham and Kim Ledesma

Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 |

Porchfest organizers Andrea Needham and Kim Ledesma

Buy this Photo
Dovydas and Friends play during their 2 p.m. set.

Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 |

Dovydas and Friends play during their 2 p.m. set.

Buy this Photo
Jason and Christy Deonanan

Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 |

Jason and Christy Deonanan

Buy this Photo
Marilyn Miller and Dianna Allaman

Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 |

Marilyn Miller and Dianna Allaman

Buy this Photo
Miles Bosworth plays during Porchfest.

Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 |

Miles Bosworth plays during Porchfest.

Buy this Photo
Mike and Erica Ellis

Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 |

Mike and Erica Ellis

Buy this Photo
Mike and London Lichon, 1

Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 |

Mike and London Lichon, 1

Buy this Photo
Undr8ed plays their song "Siesta" about the beaches of Sarasota.

Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 |

Undr8ed plays their song "Siesta" about the beaches of Sarasota.

Buy this Photo
Adria Kayser, Emma Kayser, Liam Morgan, Nan Morgan and Emma Morgan

Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 |

Adria Kayser, Emma Kayser, Liam Morgan, Nan Morgan and Emma Morgan

Buy this Photo
Tony Dunbar, Terry Stottlemyer, Steve Stottlemyer, Laurie Stottlemyer, Nancy Shoemaker and Joe Stottlemyer

Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 |

Tony Dunbar, Terry Stottlemyer, Steve Stottlemyer, Laurie Stottlemyer, Nancy Shoemaker and Joe Stottlemyer

Buy this Photo
Share
The fourth annual event took place in Nov. 10.
by: Whitney Elfstrom Staff Writer

Drive around Arlington Park any day of the week and you may see a normal neighborhood, but on Nov. 10 the eclectic community was transformed into the stomping ground for the fourth annual Porchfest, a grassroots community music festival.

Each year, residents of Arlington Park open their yards, driveways and porches to the music scene of Sarasota to promote neighborly generosity and goodwill. This year, 24 porches welcomed 45 bands during the five-hour festival.

Andrea Needham and Kim Ledesma helped organize the event after hearing about similar festivals around the country. They thought Arlington Park would be the best location due to the intricate houses that are home to many Sarasota artists, Needham said. 

The Author: Whitney Elfstrom

I’m the Sarasota community reporter, which means I cover the people, places and things of Sarasota. I graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a degree in journalism and digital communication and a minor in English. 

See All Articles by Whitney

Related Stories

Advertisement