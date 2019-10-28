Arlington Park gets spooky with Haunted Trail

Arlington Park and Aquatic Complex didn't let a little rain get in the way of its Haunted Trail Carnival on Oct. 25.

What's your favorite candy? What's Halloween without some sweet treats? We asked guests of the Haunted Trail Carnival what their favorite Halloween candy is and got answers from everything between "all chocolate", "strawberries" and, somehow, "the color yellow." Here are the top five answers: Rollos

Skittles

Nerds

Bottlecaps

Lollipops

Tiny humans dressed as bumblebees, Disney characters, superheroes and princesses ran from booth to booth to trick-or-treat around the complex's trail. Children also participated in carnival games, face painting and a costume contest.

The event was put on by the City of Sarasota Parks and Recreation District where 23 businesses and organizations participated in passing out candy to trick-or-treaters. Volunteers from the Boys and Girls Club and Sarasota High Key Club helped with games and activities.