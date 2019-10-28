 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Andromeda Rhea, 4, shows off her bumblebee costume.

Arlington Park gets spooky with Haunted Trail

Monday, Oct. 28, 2019 |

Andromeda Rhea, 4, shows off her bumblebee costume.

Buy this Photo
John,3, and Delores Kinahan, 2, dress as a night and and princess.

Monday, Oct. 28, 2019 |

John,3, and Delores Kinahan, 2, dress as a night and and princess.

Buy this Photo
Irie Brunner, 3, dresses as Minnie Mouse.

Monday, Oct. 28, 2019 |

Irie Brunner, 3, dresses as Minnie Mouse.

Buy this Photo
Great minds think alike as Santiago Tapia, 4, and Chris Knoll both dress as Spiderman.

Monday, Oct. 28, 2019 |

Great minds think alike as Santiago Tapia, 4, and Chris Knoll both dress as Spiderman.

Buy this Photo
Zeke Folgia, 4, and Ruby Walke, 4, get ready to trick-or-treat around the trail.

Monday, Oct. 28, 2019 |

Zeke Folgia, 4, and Ruby Walke, 4, get ready to trick-or-treat around the trail.

Buy this Photo
Luna, 7, and Israel, 4, hide under a tent from the rain.

Monday, Oct. 28, 2019 |

Luna, 7, and Israel, 4, hide under a tent from the rain.

Buy this Photo
Julianna, 5, Nicolas, 4, and Alexandra Polizzi, 8

Monday, Oct. 28, 2019 |

Julianna, 5, Nicolas, 4, and Alexandra Polizzi, 8

Buy this Photo
Coner, 4, and Bridget Byrne

Monday, Oct. 28, 2019 |

Coner, 4, and Bridget Byrne

Buy this Photo
Elina, 1, Jennifer, Laila, 13, and Phillip Manus, 4

Monday, Oct. 28, 2019 |

Elina, 1, Jennifer, Laila, 13, and Phillip Manus, 4

Buy this Photo
Justis Malone, 9, June Malone, 6, Adrien Monod, 10, Isabella Barker, 10, and Toby Malone, 10

Monday, Oct. 28, 2019 |

Justis Malone, 9, June Malone, 6, Adrien Monod, 10, Isabella Barker, 10, and Toby Malone, 10

Buy this Photo
Share
Arlington Park and Aquatic Complex held its first-ever Haunted Trail Carnival on Oct. 25.
by: Whitney Elfstrom Staff Writer

Arlington Park and Aquatic Complex didn't let a little rain get in the way of its Haunted Trail Carnival on Oct. 25. 

Tiny humans dressed as bumblebees, Disney characters, superheroes and princesses ran from booth to booth to trick-or-treat around the complex's trail. Children also participated in carnival games, face painting and a costume contest.

The event was put on by the City of Sarasota Parks and Recreation District where 23 businesses and organizations participated in passing out candy to trick-or-treaters. Volunteers from the Boys and Girls Club and Sarasota High Key Club helped with games and activities.

 

The Author: Whitney Elfstrom

I’m the Sarasota community reporter, which means I cover the people, places and things of Sarasota. I graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a degree in journalism and digital communication and a minor in English. 

See All Articles by Whitney

Related Stories

Advertisement