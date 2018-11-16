Argus Foundation honors community leaders

Sarasota attorney Mike Furen and posthumous honoree Gil Waters were recognized Nov. 15 at the Argus Foundation's 17th Annual Lifetime Achievement Awards at the Hyatt Regency Sarasota. The award ceremony celebrates business leaders who have made significant contributions to the community throughout their lives.

Furen was instrumental in bringing developments like Palmer Ranch to Sarasota County and Waters, who passed away in January, was known for his efforts in helping to build the John Ringling Causeway.

"Michael Furen and Gil Waters have given to the community in ways that will last for generations," said Argus Executive Director Christine Robinson.