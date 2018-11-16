 Skip to main content
Ray Kennedy and Ruth Farmer with Jeff and Terry Pflugner

Argus Foundation honors community leaders

Friday, Nov. 16, 2018 |

The Argus Foundation's 17th Annual Lifetime Achievement Awards recognized Mike Furen and posthumous honoree Gil Waters at the Hyatt Regency Sarasota on Nov. 15.
by: Shane Donglasan Community Reporter

Sarasota attorney Mike Furen and posthumous honoree Gil Waters were recognized Nov. 15 at the Argus Foundation's 17th Annual Lifetime Achievement Awards at the Hyatt Regency Sarasota. The award ceremony celebrates business leaders who have made significant contributions to the community throughout their lives.

Furen was instrumental in bringing developments like Palmer Ranch to Sarasota County and Waters, who passed away in January, was known for his efforts in helping to build the John Ringling Causeway.

"Michael Furen and Gil Waters have given to the community in ways that will last for generations," said Argus Executive Director Christine Robinson. 

