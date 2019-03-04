 Skip to main content
Guest speaker Evander Holyfield, Host Archie Griffin and Boys and Girls Clubs of Sarasota County President Bill Sadlo

Archie Griffin Pairing Party kicks off weekend of golf

Archie Griffin with kids from the Boys and Girls Clubs of Sarasota County.

Kids from the Boys and Girls Clubs of Sarasota County held doors as guests walked inside.

The golf tournament is being held at The Concession Golf Club.

David Baas, Raymont Harris and Mike Cronin

Maggie and Brady Sharrer

Silent auction items were available for bidding during the event.

Nate Brown and Andrew Clark

Jessica Lacefield with Michael, Melissa, Ian and Grace Wenzel

Dinner was hosted inside the tent.

Red and white flowers adorned the baby blue tables.

Donation cards featured photos of the kids at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Sarasota County.

Christina and Roman Bomilla

Sports celebrities came to town to play in the tournament.

Jeremy and Jessica Hochstetler

Jeff Grady and Craig Klieethermes

Tom and Barbara Gardner with Jim Doyle

Will Allen, Gerald Jones and Bruce Cassidy

Urban Meyer and Mark Miller

Braxton Miller and Daniel David

Sue Shaffer and Paula Conn

The party March 4 at Thee Concession Golf Club benefitted Boys & Girls Club of Sarasota County.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

The Archie Griffin Celebrity Golf Classic teed off March 4 with the Pairing Party on the lawn of The Concession Golf Club. 

Guests mingled on the lawn with drinks and hors d'oeuvres and photos with the many sports celebrities. Some of those in attendance included Archie Griffin, keynote Evander Holyfield and former local athletes David Baas, Cedric Saunders and Austin Reiter. 

Children from the Boys and Girls Clubs of Sarasota County greeted guests as they walked inside and held open doors for them. Proceeds from the weekend went to the local nonprofit. 

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

See All Articles by Kayleigh

