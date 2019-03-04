Archie Griffin Pairing Party kicks off weekend of golf

The Archie Griffin Celebrity Golf Classic teed off March 4 with the Pairing Party on the lawn of The Concession Golf Club.

Guests mingled on the lawn with drinks and hors d'oeuvres and photos with the many sports celebrities. Some of those in attendance included Archie Griffin, keynote Evander Holyfield and former local athletes David Baas, Cedric Saunders and Austin Reiter.

Children from the Boys and Girls Clubs of Sarasota County greeted guests as they walked inside and held open doors for them. Proceeds from the weekend went to the local nonprofit.