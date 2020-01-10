Aqua Plumbing serves up breakfast for Sarasota County Sheriff's Office

Once a year, the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office can count on a hot breakfast and plenty of camaraderie when Aqua Plumbing and Gorman Company team up to cook for about 300 employees.

From 7-9 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 10, employees ran hot griddles and served breakfast with a smile and a word of thanks. This is the third year of the tradition started by Aqua Plumbing.

"This is just out way of saying thank you for what they're doing for us 24/7, 365 days a year," Aqua Plumbing owner Chuck Jacobson said. "It's important to say thank you."

The gratitude was received loud and clear, as evidenced by the relaxed attitude of the event. Employees of the sheriff's office mingled in the morning sunshine, laughing with co-workers and Aqua Plumbing and Gorman Company employees. As Aqua Plumbing employees dished up breakfast to be enjoyed on the spot, Gorman Company employees crafted more than 200 to-go meals for sheriff's employees on the go.

"In my time as sheriff, it never ceases to amaze me how the community supports their law enforcement," Sheriff Tom Knight said.