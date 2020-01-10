 Skip to main content
Aqua Plumbing owner Chuck Jacobson, Gorman Company manager Mark Boyer and Sheriff Tom Knight.

Aqua Plumbing serves up breakfast for Sarasota County Sheriff's Office

Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 |

Aqua Plumbing owner Chuck Jacobson, Gorman Company manager Mark Boyer and Sheriff Tom Knight.

Maj. Paul Richard and Sgt. Sam Lutz.

Maj. Paul Richard and Sgt. Sam Lutz.

Jim Gochnauer mans the griddle.

Jim Gochnauer mans the griddle.

Dep. Wayne Ferris and Dep. Al Codina.

Dep. Wayne Ferris and Dep. Al Codina.

Camilo Roldan serves up breakfast with a smile.

Camilo Roldan serves up breakfast with a smile.

Carlos Verdoni, Karen Frank and Luis Ojeda.

Carlos Verdoni, Karen Frank and Luis Ojeda.

Camilo Roldan has a smile for every diner.

Camilo Roldan has a smile for every diner.

John Wojtyna and Angela Lutjens cook massive amounts of scrambled eggs.

John Wojtyna and Angela Lutjens cook massive amounts of scrambled eggs.

Aqua Plumbing employees make sure there's more than enough food.

Aqua Plumbing employees make sure there's more than enough food.

Chuck Jacobson mixes more scrambled eggs.

Chuck Jacobson mixes more scrambled eggs.

Dep. Tim Underhill and Dep. Michael Jackson fuel up on Friday.

Dep. Tim Underhill and Dep. Michael Jackson fuel up on Friday.

Matt Tuggle and Kaitlyn Perez.

Matt Tuggle and Kaitlyn Perez.

The company has provided an annual breakfast for three years now.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

Once a year, the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office can count on a hot breakfast and plenty of camaraderie when Aqua Plumbing and Gorman Company team up to cook for about 300 employees. 

From 7-9 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 10, employees ran hot griddles and served breakfast with a smile and a word of thanks. This is the third year of the tradition started by Aqua Plumbing. 

"This is just out way of saying thank you for what they're doing for us 24/7, 365 days a year," Aqua Plumbing owner Chuck Jacobson said. "It's important to say thank you."

The gratitude was received loud and clear, as evidenced by the relaxed attitude of the event. Employees of the sheriff's office mingled in the morning sunshine, laughing with co-workers and Aqua Plumbing and Gorman Company employees. As Aqua Plumbing employees dished up breakfast to be enjoyed on the spot, Gorman Company employees crafted more than 200 to-go meals for sheriff's employees on the go. 

"In my time as sheriff, it never ceases to amaze me how the community supports their law enforcement," Sheriff Tom Knight said. 

 

 

