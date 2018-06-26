 Skip to main content
Carleigh Johns, Dylan Phillippi and Avery Pfleuger

Aqua Kids search Sarasota Bay

Aiden Putnam looks in his net for marine life.

Aiden Putnam looks in his net for marine life.

Dylan Phillippi and Carleigh Johns deposit their net findings into their bucket.

Dylan Phillippi and Carleigh Johns deposit their net findings into their bucket.

Alea Long looks in her net to see if she scooped up any marine life.

Alea Long looks in her net to see if she scooped up any marine life.

Savannah McEachern checks out her net after dipping it in the water.

Savannah McEachern checks out her net after dipping it in the water.

Aiden Putnam scoops up his net.

Aiden Putnam scoops up his net.

Dylan Phillippi checks her net for marine life.

Dylan Phillippi checks her net for marine life.

Ava Gekht scoops her net out of the water.

Ava Gekht scoops her net out of the water.

Avery Pfleuger scoops her net out of the water.

Avery Pfleuger scoops her net out of the water.

Ava Gekht and Alea Long put their marine life in a tray to show other campers.

Ava Gekht and Alea Long put their marine life in a tray to show other campers.

Savannah McEachern and Ava Gekht check their nets.

Savannah McEachern and Ava Gekht check their nets.

Trip McEachern scopes out the findings in his net.

Trip McEachern scopes out the findings in his net.

With dipping nets in hand, campers took to the water to learn about marine life.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

With dipping nets in hand and water shoes on their feet, the Aqua Kids were ready to explore Sarasota Bay.

First, though, they had to answer some questions.

What body of water were they going to explore? That was easy for them – Sarasota Bay.

What kind of water is in the bay? Some knew – brackish.

Well, what does brackish mean?  – A couple hands went in the air. Simply put, it means there is a mix of saltwater and freshwater.

Finally, to their excitement, they were allowed in the water.

Their mission was to gently scoop their net through the water, without touching the bottom as to not ruin the home of the marine life, and see if they could find any creatures.

From tiny shrimp to egg sacs, the campers found plenty of ocean species and  accomplished their mission.

 

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

