Aqua Kids search Sarasota Bay

With dipping nets in hand and water shoes on their feet, the Aqua Kids were ready to explore Sarasota Bay.

First, though, they had to answer some questions.

What body of water were they going to explore? That was easy for them – Sarasota Bay.

What kind of water is in the bay? Some knew – brackish.

Well, what does brackish mean? – A couple hands went in the air. Simply put, it means there is a mix of saltwater and freshwater.

Finally, to their excitement, they were allowed in the water.

Their mission was to gently scoop their net through the water, without touching the bottom as to not ruin the home of the marine life, and see if they could find any creatures.

From tiny shrimp to egg sacs, the campers found plenty of ocean species and accomplished their mission.