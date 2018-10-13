Annual Pumpkin Festival opens

Armed with an inch-long sugar-coated stick, 10—year-old Grace Gerling and her sister, Lilly, stuck their hands in a bush full of purple flowers, waiting patiently to lure a butterfly.

Grace got one first. It was a Monarch. And Lilly giggled as another landed on her sister’s back.

It was fun quiet, moment, amidst a busy day at the 27th annual Hunsader Farms Pumpkin Festival. The girls, who live in Mill Creek, had already gone on rides, played carnival-style games, listened live music and more. Grace said she had already had fun but was even more excited about her family’s last adventure — picking out the perfect pumpkin.

“There are so many different kinds here,” she said. “I’m going to get a really big one.”

Thousands of visitors turned out Oct. 20 for the first weekend of the festival, which runs 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends through Oct. 28. Festivities include hayrides, a corn maze, live music and dance performance, frog-jumping contests, stunt shows, craft booths and more.