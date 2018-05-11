Animation excites Bashaw students

Samantha Berry, a student in Tiffany Greer's fourth-grade class at William H. Bashaw Elementary, didn't know how much work it would take to form a "claymation" exhibit.

Now she knows.

"You have to take like 300 or 400 photos and it takes forever," she said May 10 when Berry and her fellow classmates displayed their claymation video during Bashaw's annual STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) Day.

Claymation involves taking objects or figures sculpted from clay, and then arranged them on a set. The objects or figures are moved slightly around and after each move, are photographed. The photographs are then played back, giving the sense of motion.

Berry teamed with Justin Miller, Arianna Hernandez and Nick Cinelli to build the claymation video.