Ethan Parker, Skyler Cruz and Weston Smith, kindergarteners, ask the big questions, like if the shark tooth provided by Mote Marine Laboratory was even real.

Animation excites Bashaw students

Braylon Cicero, a kindergartner, couldn't believe that a sea turtle's head, provided by Mote, could get that big.

Demari McCledon, Sharonda Pommells and Aliza Lara, fifth-graders, made interactive models of the how the nervous system to demonstrate to younger students.

Genesis Pacheco, a fifth-grader, goofed on at one station and made a hate out of old newspaper that she got to wear the rest of the day.

Paula Ramirez, a fourth-grader, dressed up in her only full-length ball gown to give a presentation on Harriet Beecher Stowe.

Ella Wolfgang, a fourth-grader, gave her presentation on Walt Disney because she loves Disneyworld.

Kylie Babas and Ixelt Amezcua, fourth-graders, made the set they're posing next to for the claymation movie shown during the showcasing.

Samantha Berry, a fourth-grader, demonstrates the best way to position the claymation doll to get the best shot.

Samantha Berry, Arianna Hernandez, Nick Cinelli, and Justin Miller all made a claymation video about friends going to space and getting captured.

Makenzie Emery, Camilla Marquez and Brooklyn McDevitt, first-graders, thought that the dry ice combination felt different than they assumed it would, like it wasn't even there.

Students at Bashaw Elementary showcase STEAM activities worked on throughout the year.
by: Amelia Hanks Community Reporter

Samantha Berry, a student in Tiffany Greer's fourth-grade class at William H. Bashaw Elementary, didn't know how much work it would take to form a "claymation" exhibit.

Now she knows.

"You have to take like 300 or 400 photos and it takes forever," she said May 10 when Berry and her fellow classmates displayed their claymation video during Bashaw's annual STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) Day.

Claymation involves taking objects or figures sculpted from clay, and then arranged them on a set. The objects or figures are moved slightly around and after each move, are photographed. The photographs are then played back, giving the sense of motion.

Berry teamed with Justin Miller, Arianna Hernandez and Nick Cinelli to build the claymation video.

