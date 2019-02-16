Black Tie: Animal Rescue Coalition barks to 20 years

It was a barking good time at Michael's On East Feb. 16 for the Animal Rescue Coalition's annual gala, Unconditional Love.

And, it was a special occasion, ARC is celebrating 20 years this year, and the animals they have rescued between now and when they first were founded. The organization recently performed its 60,000 spay and neuter.

The evening started with cocktails, silent auction, a photo booth and of course, puppies. Five little pups sat in a pen in the atrium, sleepy but ready to cuddle with whomever picked them up. The pups are six-weeks-old and will be ready for their new homes in two weeks, a few of which may have found their forever home that night.

After cocktails and puppy visits, dinner was served and a live auction and mission moment followed. Dancing and dessert concluded the night.