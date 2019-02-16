 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Honorary Co-Chairs and Co-Founder Ira and Lee Barsky with Shelley and Co-Founder Edward H. Sarbey

Black Tie: Animal Rescue Coalition barks to 20 years

Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 |

Honorary Co-Chairs and Co-Founder Ira and Lee Barsky with Shelley and Co-Founder Edward H. Sarbey

Buy this Photo
Jillian Clary

Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 |

Jillian Clary

Buy this Photo
The centerpieces stood tall above the ballroom.

Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 |

The centerpieces stood tall above the ballroom.

Buy this Photo
ARC is celebrating 20 years.

Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 |

ARC is celebrating 20 years.

Buy this Photo
Mariana Cotten's piece, "Let's Celebrate."

Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 |

Mariana Cotten's piece, "Let's Celebrate."

Buy this Photo
Joanna Pace-Brackett and David Brackett

Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 |

Joanna Pace-Brackett and David Brackett

Buy this Photo
Debbie and Peter Maltese pet a puppy.

Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 |

Debbie and Peter Maltese pet a puppy.

Buy this Photo
Debbie and Peter Maltese

Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 |

Debbie and Peter Maltese

Buy this Photo
Nancy Ferraro, Cynthia Smith and Jane Kirschner

Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 |

Nancy Ferraro, Cynthia Smith and Jane Kirschner

Buy this Photo
Lori Monserrat and Kelly Corea

Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 |

Lori Monserrat and Kelly Corea

Buy this Photo
The silent auction items lined against the back wall of the atrium.

Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 |

The silent auction items lined against the back wall of the atrium.

Buy this Photo
One lucky winner took home a diamond and gold necklace from the chance raffle.

Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 |

One lucky winner took home a diamond and gold necklace from the chance raffle.

Buy this Photo
Debbie Dannheiser created a custom piece for ARC.

Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 |

Debbie Dannheiser created a custom piece for ARC.

Buy this Photo
Barbara and Walter Carey

Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 |

Barbara and Walter Carey

Buy this Photo
Daniel Rees, John Kiriako and David Goodfellow

Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 |

Daniel Rees, John Kiriako and David Goodfellow

Buy this Photo
Cody Beaver and Frances Bukovsky

Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 |

Cody Beaver and Frances Bukovsky

Buy this Photo
Gina Derrevere, Lauren Grace, Ruth Anne Meridith and Tammy Wyman

Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 |

Gina Derrevere, Lauren Grace, Ruth Anne Meridith and Tammy Wyman

Buy this Photo
Chad and Tatyana Stewart with Rachel and Evan Benderson

Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 |

Chad and Tatyana Stewart with Rachel and Evan Benderson

Buy this Photo
Chad Stewart sported a wood bowtie with puppies on it.

Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 |

Chad Stewart sported a wood bowtie with puppies on it.

Buy this Photo
Nathan and Jillian Clary, Bill and Nancy Gacioch and Toby and Sherie Kinerk

Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 |

Nathan and Jillian Clary, Bill and Nancy Gacioch and Toby and Sherie Kinerk

Buy this Photo
Five puppies greeted guests in the atrium.

Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 |

Five puppies greeted guests in the atrium.

Buy this Photo
Share
The Unconditional Love Gala was hosted Feb. 16 at Michael's On East.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

It was a barking good time at Michael's On East Feb. 16 for the Animal Rescue Coalition's annual gala, Unconditional Love. 

And, it was a special occasion, ARC is celebrating 20 years this year, and the animals they have rescued between now and when they first were founded. The organization recently performed its 60,000 spay and neuter. 

The evening started with cocktails, silent auction, a photo booth and of course, puppies. Five little pups sat in a pen in the atrium, sleepy but ready to cuddle with whomever picked them up. The pups are six-weeks-old and will be ready for their new homes in two weeks, a few of which may have found their forever home that night. 

After cocktails and puppy visits, dinner was served and a live auction and mission moment followed. Dancing and dessert concluded the night. 

 

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

See All Articles by Kayleigh

Related Stories

Advertisement