Puppy love fills the air at Michael's On East

Cue the oohs and awws at the Unconditional Love Gala for special guests, Jewels, Wrigley and Yankee

The gala, supporting the Animal Rescue Coalition, was hosted on Feb. 24 at Michael's On East. Guests mingled, sipped drinks and held puppies while bidding on pet-themed silent auction items.

The live auction following dinner had a special item for pet lovers: a spay/neuter month. For this item, the winner would have their pet featured on all the promotional materials for the month's spay/neuter campaign.