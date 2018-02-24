 Skip to main content
Shelley Sarbey, Co-Chairwomen Melissa Howard and Renee Preininger, Board Chair Joanna Pace and Executive Director Mary Dietterle

Puppy love fills the air at Michael's On East

Shelley Sarbey, Co-Chairwomen Melissa Howard and Renee Preininger, Board Chair Joanna Pace and Executive Director Mary Dietterle

India and Bruce Lesser, holding a photo of their husky, Thor.

India and Bruce Lesser, holding a photo of their husky, Thor.

Each of the centerpieces featured a different rescue pet.

Each of the centerpieces featured a different rescue pet.

The paddles for the paddle raise were shaped like bones and hearts.

The paddles for the paddle raise were shaped like bones and hearts.

Bruce Lesser

Bruce Lesser

Last year, ARC was able to perform nearly 5000 spay and neuter surgeries.

Last year, ARC was able to perform nearly 5000 spay and neuter surgeries.

Ava Whaley and Karen Fleming

Ava Whaley and Karen Fleming

The ARC works with 27 local animal rescue organizations to provide spay and neuter surgeries.

The ARC works with 27 local animal rescue organizations to provide spay and neuter surgeries.

The photobooth had animal prop items, such as these cat ears.

The photobooth had animal prop items, such as these cat ears.

Traci and Mike Smullen

Traci and Mike Smullen

Peter and Marilyn Lane

Peter and Marilyn Lane

Eric Barron and Victoria Gonzales

Eric Barron and Victoria Gonzales

Co-Chairwoman Melissa Howard gives kisses to Wrigley.

Co-Chairwoman Melissa Howard gives kisses to Wrigley.

Wrigley is one out of 11 puppies available for adoption at Nate's Honor Animal Rescue.

Wrigley is one out of 11 puppies available for adoption at Nate's Honor Animal Rescue.

Scott Bush and Katrina McAndrew

Scott Bush and Katrina McAndrew

Katie Saunders and Mary Gratehouse

Katie Saunders and Mary Gratehouse

Rick and Donna Espino

Rick and Donna Espino

Jim and Kate Liddell, Mary Budd and Walt and Barbara Carey

Jim and Kate Liddell, Mary Budd and Walt and Barbara Carey

Mary Budd sports her favorite cat dress to honor her four kitties, Moonlight, Mr. Nosey, SaraJane and Pepper.

Mary Budd sports her favorite cat dress to honor her four kitties, Moonlight, Mr. Nosey, SaraJane and Pepper.

Ginny and Warren Kepp

Ginny and Warren Kepp

Julie Crews

Julie Crews

Julie Crews and Liz Bentley

Julie Crews and Liz Bentley

Jake Wojenski and Kerry Hempel

Jake Wojenski and Kerry Hempel

Ruth Rojas and Donna Koffman

Ruth Rojas and Donna Koffman

Alexis Rosenberg and Jeanne Paulus

Alexis Rosenberg and Jeanne Paulus

Madeline Young wears her Laurel Burch cat purse.

Madeline Young wears her Laurel Burch cat purse.

Tatyana Stewert

Tatyana Stewert

Jewels, a 2-year-old dog, is available for adoption through Sarasota Sheriff's Office Animal Services.

Jewels, a 2-year-old dog, is available for adoption through Sarasota Sheriff's Office Animal Services.

Silent auction items centered around the pet theme.

Silent auction items centered around the pet theme.

Carrington and Bette Swart with Yankee.

Carrington and Bette Swart with Yankee.

Animal Rescue Coalition hosted its Unconditional Love Gala on Feb. 24.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

Cue the oohs and awws at the Unconditional Love Gala for special guests, Jewels, Wrigley and Yankee 

The gala, supporting the Animal Rescue Coalition, was hosted on Feb. 24 at Michael's On East. Guests mingled, sipped drinks and held puppies while bidding on pet-themed silent auction items. 

The live auction following dinner had a special item for pet lovers: a spay/neuter month. For this item, the winner would have their pet featured on all the promotional materials for the month's spay/neuter campaign. 

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

