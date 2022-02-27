 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Executive Director Laura McCann, Co-founders and Lee and Ira Barsky and board chair Joanna Pace-Brackett

Animal Rescue Coalition helps pets with 2022 gala

Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022 |

Executive Director Laura McCann, Co-founders and Lee and Ira Barsky and board chair Joanna Pace-Brackett

Co-chairs Walt and Barb Carey

Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022 |

Co-chairs Walt and Barb Carey

Hundreds attended the event.

Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022 |

Hundreds attended the event.

Bruce and India Lesser

Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022 |

Bruce and India Lesser

Roberto Villanueva, Clara Reynardus de Villanueva, Jorge Reynardus and Patricia Buttenheim

Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022 |

Roberto Villanueva, Clara Reynardus de Villanueva, Jorge Reynardus and Patricia Buttenheim

Shelley Sarbey and Katheryn Carr

Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022 |

Shelley Sarbey and Katheryn Carr

Alissa Silvers paints a dog.

Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022 |

Alissa Silvers paints a dog.

Kristi Block and Kris Kohler

Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022 |

Kristi Block and Kris Kohler

Daniel and Lora Rees with Jeff and Jan Meissner

Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022 |

Daniel and Lora Rees with Jeff and Jan Meissner

Christian Murphy, Robert Frimmel, Mason Gillett and Ashley Gillett

Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022 |

Christian Murphy, Robert Frimmel, Mason Gillett and Ashley Gillett

Andrea Hillibrand and Irene Tuttle

Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022 |

Andrea Hillibrand and Irene Tuttle

Angeline Pantazi and Julie Dejnowski

Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022 |

Angeline Pantazi and Julie Dejnowski

Kristen Little, Karin Zangara-Hinman, Kalin Smith and Michelle Bey

Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022 |

Kristen Little, Karin Zangara-Hinman, Kalin Smith and Michelle Bey

Michael and Kris Goldberg with Nancy and Bob Wanzer

Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022 |

Michael and Kris Goldberg with Nancy and Bob Wanzer

John Kiriako and Jackie Gerisch

Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022 |

John Kiriako and Jackie Gerisch

Shirley Lascelle and Gayle Daniela

Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022 |

Shirley Lascelle and Gayle Daniela

Melanie Lehmann, Erin Guzzo, Lauren Brown, Angelica Wolff and Pam Freni

Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022 |

Melanie Lehmann, Erin Guzzo, Lauren Brown, Angelica Wolff and Pam Freni

Share
The annual fundraiser was held Feb. 26.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

The Unconditional Love gala made its return to Michael's On East on Feb. 26.

The Animal Rescue Coalition once again hosted its signature fundraiser to assist its spay and neuter programs for cats and dogs in local counties.

The night started with cocktails and bidding on silent auction items while artist Alissa Silvers worked on a dog painting that would be donated later in the evening.

Executive Director Laura McCann and board chair Joanna Pace-Brackett welcomed the audience before dinner was served. Jenelle Taylor led the live auction before the night ended with a paddle raise and dancing.

Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.

Related Stories

Advertisement