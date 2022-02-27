Animal Rescue Coalition helps pets with 2022 gala

The Unconditional Love gala made its return to Michael's On East on Feb. 26.

The Animal Rescue Coalition once again hosted its signature fundraiser to assist its spay and neuter programs for cats and dogs in local counties.

The night started with cocktails and bidding on silent auction items while artist Alissa Silvers worked on a dog painting that would be donated later in the evening.

Executive Director Laura McCann and board chair Joanna Pace-Brackett welcomed the audience before dinner was served. Jenelle Taylor led the live auction before the night ended with a paddle raise and dancing.