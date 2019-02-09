 Skip to main content
Lakewood Ranch Angler Derek Sledjeski teaches children how to assemble their new fishing poles and about using a bobber.

Anglers reel in fun

Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019

Lakewood Ranch Angler Derek Sledjeski teaches children how to assemble their new fishing poles and about using a bobber.

Edward and Raphael Ducrey and Bo Vaughn listen intently about how to assemble their new fishing poles.

Angler Glenn Sorensen tells the children what to expect the day of the fishing tournament.

Five-year-old Mark Eubanks learns to tie a knot for his hook.

River Langford, 6, learns to tie a knot.

Summerfield's Dryden Langford, 7, practices tying a knot for a hook.

Elias Bako, of Lakewood Ranch, came out with his grandma, Debbie Greenwald.

Five-year-old Mark Eubanks gets some casting pointers from angler Chip Morrill.

Five-year-old Jayce Neilson, of Bradenton, tries casting for the first time with the help of angler Steve Banks.

Bradenton 7-year-old Mya Neilson has great aim her first time casting with the help of angler Rich Brenner.

Greenbrook's Macoy Kmetz, 8, was excited to learn how to fish. His mom, Tanya Perry, was learning, too.

Children learn to fish in Lakewood Ranch.
by: Pam Eubanks Senior Editor

At a picnic table at Summerfield Community Park, 5-year-old Mark Eubanks got a little help from his grandfather, the elder Mark Eubanks, learning to tie a knot for his new fishing pole.

Then, he was off to a pond to hone his casting skills.

The littler Mark said he was going to reel in a big one.

“I’m going to cook it for dinner,” Mark said. “I have to eat that fish.”

Mark was one of about 60 children who participated in the Lakewood Ranch Anglers Club's annual Learn to Fish Seminar Feb. 9. At the event, children learned about fishing poles and bait, how to tie on their hooks and how to cast. 

Participants went home with new fishing poles of their own.

The event is a precursor to the Feb. 16 Youth Fishing Tournament, to be held at Lake Uihlein in Lakewood Ranch.

 

