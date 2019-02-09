Anglers reel in fun

At a picnic table at Summerfield Community Park, 5-year-old Mark Eubanks got a little help from his grandfather, the elder Mark Eubanks, learning to tie a knot for his new fishing pole.

Then, he was off to a pond to hone his casting skills.

The littler Mark said he was going to reel in a big one.

“I’m going to cook it for dinner,” Mark said. “I have to eat that fish.”

Mark was one of about 60 children who participated in the Lakewood Ranch Anglers Club's annual Learn to Fish Seminar Feb. 9. At the event, children learned about fishing poles and bait, how to tie on their hooks and how to cast.

Participants went home with new fishing poles of their own.

The event is a precursor to the Feb. 16 Youth Fishing Tournament, to be held at Lake Uihlein in Lakewood Ranch.