Andrew Monroe Memorial 5K races for a purpose

Early morning runs on the beach may be a way of life for some Siesta Key residents, but the 5K race participants on Jan. 6 had a special reason to be up on the beach.

They were running in honor of Andrew Monroe, a Riverview High School ROTC cadet and soccer student who was killed in an automobile accident. The Andrew Monroe Memorial Scholarship 5K Run/Walk raises money for the scholarships for soccer students and ROTC students in his name.