Liam Murray plays soccer on the beach as the sun rises.

Andrew Monroe Memorial 5K races for a purpose

Liam Murray plays soccer on the beach as the sun rises.

Maeve Murray huddles up in the early morning cold.

Maeve Murray huddles up in the early morning cold.

Yogurt parfait and orange juice were given out at the race.

Yogurt parfait and orange juice were given out at the race.

Pamela Wusthof and Julie dance to warm up.

Pamela Wusthof and Julie dance to warm up.

Prizes were given out to the participants.

Prizes were given out to the participants.

Hannah Lemke stretches before the race.

Hannah Lemke stretches before the race.

Pamela Wusthof gets her leg stretched by Doug Niven.

Pamela Wusthof gets her leg stretched by Doug Niven.

Riverview High School soccer coaches Claudia Marquez and Edgar Marquez

Riverview High School soccer coaches Claudia Marquez and Edgar Marquez

The girls Riverview High School came out to show support for Andrew Monroe, who played soccer when he attended Riverview.

The girls Riverview High School came out to show support for Andrew Monroe, who played soccer when he attended Riverview.

Riverview ROTC Cadets Olivia Ball, Kayla Wan, Alena Nguyen and Romeo Tomasovic carried the flags in.

Riverview ROTC Cadets Olivia Ball, Kayla Wan, Alena Nguyen and Romeo Tomasovic carried the flags in.

Lenny Sherry donates food to Mayor's Feed the Hungry, accepted by volunteer Tabitha Rentz.

Lenny Sherry donates food to Mayor's Feed the Hungry, accepted by volunteer Tabitha Rentz.

The runner line up to start the race.

The runner line up to start the race.

Tim Smith and Brenda Shirah

Tim Smith and Brenda Shirah

The memorial 5K raised money for scholarships for Riverview High School students.
by: Amelia Hanks Community Reporter

Early morning runs on the beach may be a way of life for some Siesta Key residents, but the 5K race participants on Jan. 6 had a special reason to be up on the beach. 

They were running in honor of Andrew Monroe, a Riverview High School ROTC cadet and soccer student who was killed in an automobile accident. The Andrew Monroe Memorial Scholarship 5K Run/Walk raises money for the scholarships for soccer students and ROTC students in his name. 

