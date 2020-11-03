 Skip to main content
First grader Capri Pella fills out her ballot. Courtesy photo.

An election with Grace in Lakewood Ranch

First grader Stone Vishinsky shows off his "I voted" necklace. Courtesy photo.

First grader Landon Lopez casts his ballot for president. Courtesy photo.

First grader Lexi Truxton is proud to show her "I voted" necklace after voting for president. Courtesy photo.

Students made posters for the presidential candidate they were supporting. Courtesy photo.

First grader Liam Odendal shares what he would do if he were president. Courtesy photo.

First grader Sophie Nathans-Pavese creates a drawing to show support for Duck, a candidate for president. Courtesy photo.

Students at Gullett Elementary hold their own election with book characters as candidates.
by: Liz Ramos Staff Writer

People at least 18 years old weren’t the only ones who were able to vote on Election Day.

B.D. Gullett Elementary School first graders had a say in their own election.

But rather than voting for President Donald Trump or President-elect Joe Biden, the first graders voted for characters from three books they had been reading: “Duck for President,” “Grace for President” and “My Teacher for President.”

They created posters for their favorite candidate.

On Nov. 3, the first graders went to the ballot booth and cast their vote.

The teacher from “My Teacher for President” won with 76 votes followed by Duck with 43 votes and Grace with 31 votes.

“We did this to tie in the election process with our reading skills,” said Jackie Stark, a first grade teacher.

