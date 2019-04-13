An Eggstravagant time in Lakewood Ranch

Thousands of plastic eggs. Hundreds of kids. Minutes of chaos.

The 2019 Eggstravaganza at Greenbrook Adventure Park was another huge success.

The event, hosted by Lakewood Ranch Community Activities April 13, featured a petting zoo, plenty of vendor booths, photos with the Easter Bunny and thousands of plastic eggs scattered across the park.

Kids swarmed the field with unadulterated enthusiasm and had the grass cleared in a matter of minutes, which worked out perfectly for the Manatee County Sheriff's Office K9-Unit demonstration. The audience got an up-close look at the skills of those powerful canines and their officers.