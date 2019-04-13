 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Hannah Storbeak of Summerfield managed to gather quite a few eggs.

An Eggstravagant time in Lakewood Ranch

Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019 |

Hannah Storbeak of Summerfield managed to gather quite a few eggs.

Buy this Photo
Greenbrook resident Joey Promen takes a guess at how many jelly beans are in the jar at the Observer Media Group tent.

Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019 |

Greenbrook resident Joey Promen takes a guess at how many jelly beans are in the jar at the Observer Media Group tent.

Buy this Photo
West Bradenton resident Lucian Gutschow pushes her son, Noah, in a swing.

Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019 |

West Bradenton resident Lucian Gutschow pushes her son, Noah, in a swing.

Buy this Photo
Arbor Grande resident Michelle Ruck pushes her daughter, Eliana, in a swing as the young gal giggles.

Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019 |

Arbor Grande resident Michelle Ruck pushes her daughter, Eliana, in a swing as the young gal giggles.

Buy this Photo
Central Park's Ella Hoy and her son, 5-year-old Enzo, enjoyed the petting zoo.

Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019 |

Central Park's Ella Hoy and her son, 5-year-old Enzo, enjoyed the petting zoo.

Buy this Photo
Colin Enos, of Braden Woods, crouches for a picture with the Easter Bunny alongside his wife, Gillian, and son, Jackson.

Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019 |

Colin Enos, of Braden Woods, crouches for a picture with the Easter Bunny alongside his wife, Gillian, and son, Jackson.

Buy this Photo
Aelish Carter, of Rye Wilderness, considers the texture of the plastic egg in her mouth.

Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019 |

Aelish Carter, of Rye Wilderness, considers the texture of the plastic egg in her mouth.

Buy this Photo
Observer Media Group's Toni Perren and Lori Ruth engaged with hundreds of guests who guessed at jellybeans and picked up coloring pages.

Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019 |

Observer Media Group's Toni Perren and Lori Ruth engaged with hundreds of guests who guessed at jellybeans and picked up coloring pages.

Buy this Photo
Edgewater's Meg Fant brought her daughter, Natalie, along for the Easter festivities.

Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019 |

Edgewater's Meg Fant brought her daughter, Natalie, along for the Easter festivities.

Buy this Photo
Children lined the soccer fields at Greenbrook Adventure Park in anticipation of the Easter Egg Hunt.

Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019 |

Children lined the soccer fields at Greenbrook Adventure Park in anticipation of the Easter Egg Hunt.

Buy this Photo
West Bradenton's Rex Templeton, Joseph Reeb and Milo Templeton grin in excitement.

Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019 |

West Bradenton's Rex Templeton, Joseph Reeb and Milo Templeton grin in excitement.

Buy this Photo
Greenbrook's Sofia Pomales had her bucket ready to go for the Easter Egg Hunt.

Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019 |

Greenbrook's Sofia Pomales had her bucket ready to go for the Easter Egg Hunt.

Buy this Photo
Riverwalk Ridge's Alexis and Bryce Gindoff couldn't have been more eager to get to collecting the eggs.

Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019 |

Riverwalk Ridge's Alexis and Bryce Gindoff couldn't have been more eager to get to collecting the eggs.

Buy this Photo
Thousands of eggs in the field were ready to be picked up by excited kids.

Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019 |

Thousands of eggs in the field were ready to be picked up by excited kids.

Buy this Photo
When the time came, kids swarmed the field.

Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019 |

When the time came, kids swarmed the field.

Buy this Photo
The children could not contain their energy.

Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019 |

The children could not contain their energy.

Buy this Photo
Parents trailed behind the children flying across the field.

Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019 |

Parents trailed behind the children flying across the field.

Buy this Photo
It didn't take long for the children to collect 27,000 eggs.

Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019 |

It didn't take long for the children to collect 27,000 eggs.

Buy this Photo
Some parents helped pick up eggs with the younger children.

Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019 |

Some parents helped pick up eggs with the younger children.

Buy this Photo
Allison and Ryan Rothhaar gathered quite a haul.

Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019 |

Allison and Ryan Rothhaar gathered quite a haul.

Buy this Photo
Greenbrook's Ian Carroway, Luisa Elizalde and Olivia Carroway assess their treasure after the hunt.

Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019 |

Greenbrook's Ian Carroway, Luisa Elizalde and Olivia Carroway assess their treasure after the hunt.

Buy this Photo
Greenbrook's Landon McAfee and Brielle Short counted their eggs together.

Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019 |

Greenbrook's Landon McAfee and Brielle Short counted their eggs together.

Buy this Photo
Benjamin and Davis Caldwell, of Sarasota Springs, repurposed some of the empty eggs as tools to dig in the sand.

Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019 |

Benjamin and Davis Caldwell, of Sarasota Springs, repurposed some of the empty eggs as tools to dig in the sand.

Buy this Photo
Donna Moore, of Cypress Creek Estates, helped her son, Mason Moore, open and count his eggs.

Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019 |

Donna Moore, of Cypress Creek Estates, helped her son, Mason Moore, open and count his eggs.

Buy this Photo
After the Easter Egg Hunt, some visitors enjoyed dancing the "Cupid Shuffle."

Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019 |

After the Easter Egg Hunt, some visitors enjoyed dancing the "Cupid Shuffle."

Buy this Photo
North Port resident Rustaam Hurd helps young Milena open an egg before the K9-Unit's show.

Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019 |

North Port resident Rustaam Hurd helps young Milena open an egg before the K9-Unit's show.

Buy this Photo
Deputy Keith Sutton demonstrates the power of K9 Phantom.

Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019 |

Deputy Keith Sutton demonstrates the power of K9 Phantom.

Buy this Photo
The Manatee County Sheriff's office demonstration includes giving the audience an up-close look at the brace the officers wear for protection during demonstrations.

Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019 |

The Manatee County Sheriff's office demonstration includes giving the audience an up-close look at the brace the officers wear for protection during demonstrations.

Buy this Photo
Volunteer Ann Trick (right) helps Lakewood Ranch resident Gunner Muth, 4,with arts and crafts.

Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019 |

Volunteer Ann Trick (right) helps Lakewood Ranch resident Gunner Muth, 4,with arts and crafts.

Buy this Photo
Share
The 2019 Eggstravaganza drew hundreds of children at the Adventure Park.
by: Andrew Atkins Staff Writer

Thousands of plastic eggs. Hundreds of kids. Minutes of chaos. 

The 2019 Eggstravaganza at Greenbrook Adventure Park was another huge success. 

The event, hosted by Lakewood Ranch Community Activities April 13, featured a petting zoo, plenty of vendor booths, photos with the Easter Bunny and thousands of plastic eggs scattered across the park. 

Kids swarmed the field with unadulterated enthusiasm and had the grass cleared in a matter of minutes, which worked out perfectly for the Manatee County Sheriff's Office K9-Unit demonstration. The audience got an up-close look at the skills of those powerful canines and their officers. 

Related Stories

Advertisement