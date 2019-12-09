 Skip to main content
Co-chairs Matt Walsh, Lisa Walsh, Emily Walsh, Marilyn Shuman, Regional President Anne Virag, Regional Director Brian Lipton, and co-chairs Jo and Stan Rutstein

American Jewish Committee recognizes regional president Anne Virag

Jim Selinski, Marilyn Kneafsey and Dean Pat Macaulay

Anne Virag was honored at the event.

Michael's On East had a winter transformation.

Liz Priestman with Cyndi and Keith Leonard

Regional President Anne Virag and Regional Director Brian Lipton

Regional Director Brian Lipton thanked the crowd.

Anne Virag was moved to tears at the surprise appearance of her brother Sid Smith.

Susie Steenbarger and Carol Hochman Dierksen

Diana Berlin with Laura and Colton Castro

Zahava and George Schillinger with Susan and Harold Halpern

Joseph Gianguzzo and Mary Jane Landphier

Carole and Mickey Fox

Jack and Adrea Sukin

Rabbi Brenner Glickman

Lauren and Todd Haven with Joyce and Rob Weiss

Linda and Bert Jakubs with Lynn Burton

Albert and Norma Cohen

Honorary co-chairs Randy and Lori Benderson

Meryl Taback and Dr. Mark Lewis

Wayne Ruben with Debbie and Larry Haspel

Avi Yoskowitz and Mariah Yoskowitz with Amy Keogh

Claudia, Terry, Randy, Abbey and Ari Siegel

Barbara Eisenberg, Sylvia Pastor and Barbara Brizdle

Rob and Jennifer Rominiecki

Veronica Brady and Keith Monda

Graci McGillicuddy and Carol Butera

Michael Crowe, Salena Wilhoit and Kent Lane

by: Harry Sayer Black Tie Reporter

American Jewish Committee West Coast Florida honored its regional president Dec. 9 during its National Leadership Award Dinner. 

Hundreds of AJC supporters filled the Michael's On East ballroom— which had been given a winter wonderland makeover — in support of Anne Virag for her contributions and impact in the community over the years.

"We've accomplished a lot, and have a lot more to accomplish together," said AJC Regional Director Brian Lipton in his opening remarks that kicked off the dinner program.

But Lipton didn't stop there. He then revealed the night's big surprise — AJC had flown Virag's brother Sid Smith to Sarasota, where he embraced his sister and joined the program. Dinner was then served, followed by words from keynote speaker Avi Mayer and a musical tribute from the Five Points Quintet. The night ended with a tribute to Virag from Matt Walsh and a response from Virag herself.

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

