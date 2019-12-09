American Jewish Committee recognizes regional president Anne Virag

American Jewish Committee West Coast Florida honored its regional president Dec. 9 during its National Leadership Award Dinner.

Hundreds of AJC supporters filled the Michael's On East ballroom— which had been given a winter wonderland makeover — in support of Anne Virag for her contributions and impact in the community over the years.

"We've accomplished a lot, and have a lot more to accomplish together," said AJC Regional Director Brian Lipton in his opening remarks that kicked off the dinner program.

But Lipton didn't stop there. He then revealed the night's big surprise — AJC had flown Virag's brother Sid Smith to Sarasota, where he embraced his sister and joined the program. Dinner was then served, followed by words from keynote speaker Avi Mayer and a musical tribute from the Five Points Quintet. The night ended with a tribute to Virag from Matt Walsh and a response from Virag herself.