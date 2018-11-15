American Jewish Committee honors David Verinder

It was a night for celebration as AJC honored Sarasota Memorial Memorial Health Care System President and CEO, David Verinder.

The AJC Civic Achievement Award is given to one local individual each year for their personal achievements and civic-minded leadership.

To honor Verinder, AJC hosted the Civic Achievement Award Dinner Nov. 15 at Michael's On East. The evening included a welcome from AJC Regional Director Brian Lipton, followed by dinner and a speech from AJC Assistant Executive Director Melanie Pell. The program ended with the tribute to Verinder and an acceptance speech from him.