Co-Chairs Lisa and Matt Walsh, Monica Verinder, Honoree David Verinder and Co-Chairs Lizzie and Dr. Dean Hautamaki

American Jewish Committee honors David Verinder

Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018 |

AJC Regional Director Brian Lipton, AJC Regional President Anne Virag and Honoree David Verinder

Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018 |

The Michael's On East ballroom was elegantly decorated.

Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018 |

White floral arrangements decorated the table.

Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018 |

The AJC Civic Achievement Award Dinner was hosted at Michael's On East.

Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018 |

Brian Lipton placed a photo of AJC Assistant Executive Director Melanie Pell's son on her table spot.

Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018 |

The Civic Achievement Award honored David Verinder.

Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018 |

Wayne Ruben, Karen Levy, Ina Levy, Aaron Ruben and Ronna Ruben

Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018 |

Glorida Feibus and Beth Pressman

Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018 |

Joseph DePeters, Sharon Wetzler DePeters and Bill and Candy Noonan

Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018 |

Judy and Bill Stanford

Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018 |

Dawn and Mark Payton with Joan and Bart Levenson

Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018 |

Co-Chairs Bev and Bob Bartner

Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018 |

Ida Zita and Elaine Keating

Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018 |

Toby and Rueben Holland

Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018 |

A wedge salad was served for the first course.

Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018 |

Alan, Dorothy and Marc Freedland

Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018 |

Roberto and Mildred Nercado

Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018 |

Albert and Norma Cohen

Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018 |

Sandi Kligman and Marilyn Kushen

Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018 |

Mort Siegel, Marilyn Shuman and David Chaifetz

Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018 |

Jean Weidner Goldstein, Brent Greeno and Margaret Wise

Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018 |

Deb Kabinoff and Jenni Hudson

Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018 |

AJC Assistant Executive Director Melanie Pell and a photo of her son, Emmett.

Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018 |

The AJC Civic Achievement Award Dinner was held Nov. 15 at Michael's On East.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

It was a night for celebration as AJC honored Sarasota Memorial Memorial Health Care System President and CEO, David Verinder.

The AJC Civic Achievement Award is given to one local individual each year for their personal achievements and civic-minded leadership.

To honor Verinder, AJC hosted the Civic Achievement Award Dinner Nov. 15 at Michael's On East. The evening included a welcome from AJC Regional Director Brian Lipton, followed by dinner and a speech from AJC Assistant Executive Director Melanie Pell. The program ended with the tribute to Verinder and an acceptance speech from him.

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

See All Articles by Kayleigh

