Local American Cancer Society supporters shine bright at gala

The stars were shining both outside and inside Feb. 23.

American Cancer Society — Southwest Florida hosted Starry Night Soiree at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota to raise money for cancer research, education, survivor support and more .

Guests began their evening with a lively cocktail hour during which they could munch on hors d'oeuvres and bid on the silent auction items sitting on two long tables. The selection featured everything from skincare baskets to original artwork.

Patrons also had the chance to participate in a wine grab, during which they paid $25 for a cork that featured a number. Every number corresponded to a bag with a wine bottle that the purchaser didn’t know the value of until they pulled it out.

Attendees could also visit the Wall of Bravery memorial by the check-in table to pay tribute to people currently battling cancer as well as those who have died.

Once guests moved into the ballroom, they enjoyed live performances by musician Sommer Altier and Dynasty Dance Club instructors. They then enjoyed a three-course meal before listening to a speech by survivor Tanya Singime. They also had the chance to bid on live auction items ranging from a day as a brewmaster at Darwin Brewing Co. to a trip for two to France and Italy.

The evening ended with guests jamming out to live music by Jah Movement.