 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Lisa and Dr. Charles Loewe with Judith and Chairman Steve Altier

Local American Cancer Society supporters shine bright at gala

Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 |

Lisa and Dr. Charles Loewe with Judith and Chairman Steve Altier

Buy this Photo
Guests paid $25 to participate in the wine grab.

Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 |

Guests paid $25 to participate in the wine grab.

Buy this Photo
Margo and Morris Robinson

Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 |

Margo and Morris Robinson

Buy this Photo
Kathie Pokoik, Kelly and Anita DeVine and Lee Pokoik

Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 |

Kathie Pokoik, Kelly and Anita DeVine and Lee Pokoik

Buy this Photo
Jack and Mirey Kazanciyan

Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 |

Jack and Mirey Kazanciyan

Buy this Photo
Jennifer Houghtaling and Hugh Shields

Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 |

Jennifer Houghtaling and Hugh Shields

Buy this Photo
Keith and Michelle Senglaub

Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 |

Keith and Michelle Senglaub

Buy this Photo
Carrie and Aric Lewis with Missy Weishaar

Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 |

Carrie and Aric Lewis with Missy Weishaar

Buy this Photo
Angel Guevara, Jake Altier and Cinzia and Mike Forbes

Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 |

Angel Guevara, Jake Altier and Cinzia and Mike Forbes

Buy this Photo
Corinne and Josh Battani

Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 |

Corinne and Josh Battani

Buy this Photo
Cynthia Riddell and Ryan Stulman

Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 |

Cynthia Riddell and Ryan Stulman

Buy this Photo
Maksym Lototskyy, Bethany Lynch and Sarah Haworth

Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 |

Maksym Lototskyy, Bethany Lynch and Sarah Haworth

Buy this Photo
Anthony and Savannah Holds

Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 |

Anthony and Savannah Holds

Buy this Photo
James Brooks and Lauren Singer

Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 |

James Brooks and Lauren Singer

Buy this Photo
Mike and Lee Thrasher

Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 |

Mike and Lee Thrasher

Buy this Photo
Guests walked into a twinkling, star motif-filled ballroom.

Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 |

Guests walked into a twinkling, star motif-filled ballroom.

Buy this Photo
William, Jen, Hannah, Greg and Melodie Douglas

Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 |

William, Jen, Hannah, Greg and Melodie Douglas

Buy this Photo
Angela Forson, Danielle Geyer and Allison Minardi

Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 |

Angela Forson, Danielle Geyer and Allison Minardi

Buy this Photo
Blenda, Betty and Jimmy Vines

Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 |

Blenda, Betty and Jimmy Vines

Buy this Photo
Lisa and Stan Eding with Kim and Craig Johnson

Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 |

Lisa and Stan Eding with Kim and Craig Johnson

Buy this Photo
The Wall of Bravery paid tribute to people currently battling cancer as well as those who have died.

Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 |

The Wall of Bravery paid tribute to people currently battling cancer as well as those who have died.

Buy this Photo
Share
Starry Night Soiree was held Feb. 23 at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota.
by: Niki Kottmann Managing Editor of Arts and Entertainment

The stars were shining both outside and inside Feb. 23.

American Cancer Society — Southwest Florida hosted Starry Night Soiree at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota to raise money for cancer research, education, survivor support and more .

Guests began their evening with a lively cocktail hour during which they could munch on hors d'oeuvres and bid on the silent auction items sitting on two long tables. The selection featured everything from skincare baskets to original artwork.

Patrons also had the chance to participate in a wine grab, during which they paid $25 for a cork that featured a number. Every number corresponded to a bag with a wine bottle that the purchaser didn’t know the value of until they pulled it out.

Attendees could also visit the Wall of Bravery memorial by the check-in table to pay tribute to people currently battling cancer as well as those who have died.

Once guests moved into the ballroom, they enjoyed live performances by musician Sommer Altier and Dynasty Dance Club instructors. They then enjoyed a three-course meal before listening to a speech by survivor Tanya Singime. They also had the chance to bid on live auction items ranging from a day as a brewmaster at Darwin Brewing Co. to a trip for two to France and Italy.

The evening ended with guests jamming out to live music by Jah Movement.

The Author: Niki Kottmann

I'm the Managing Editor of Arts & Entertainment here, which means I write, edit and share stories about our multifaceted A&E scene in Sarasota. I graduated from the University of Missouri with a Bachelor of Journalism and a French minor. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 356

See All Articles by Niki

Related Stories

Advertisement