Aly Raisman speaks at Women's Day Luncheon

Some kids want to be a doctor when they grow up. Some kids want to be a teacher.

Aly Raisman wanted to be a champion.

Ever since she was 8 years old, Raisman dreamed of becoming an olympic gymnast. The road wasn’t easy, but she did it — and she told the audience all about it at Women’s Day 2017 on Dec. 4 at Michael’s On East.

Every year, The Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee invites a female Jewish celebrity to speak at the luncheon, which aims to bring women together to talk about a common theme. Raisman spoke about her journey to becoming a gold medalist, and every guest left with an autographed copy of her new book, “Fierce.”