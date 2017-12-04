 Skip to main content
Co-Chairwoman Lauren Fineman, speaker Aly Raisman and Co-Chairwoman Emily Stroud

Aly Raisman speaks at Women's Day Luncheon

Barbara Sander, Marilyn Blankman, Kathy Bernstein and Irma Blumenthal

Toby Simon and Susan Mallitz

Sharyn Nassau, Rookie Shifrin and Hannah Weinberg

Kathy Bernstein, Barbara Simon and Bunny Skirboll

Ilene Fox, speaker Aly Raisman and Sepi Ackerman

Sandra Hanan and Helen Glaser

Nancy Jacobson and Lois Marcus

Every table was adorned with an orchid centerpiece.

Cookie Bloom and Barbara Jacob

Gloria Feibus, Bryna Tevlowitz, The Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee President Patti Wertheimer and Irene Ross

Marsha Frank and LD Marantz

Gail Joseph, Judy Papernick, Janis Cohen and Sheila Zinder

Michelle Rosenthal, Sharon Yarlas and Bobbi Leibowitz

Sharyn Nassau and Lois Ross

Julie Green and Annette Saltzberg

Anne Shackman, Janet Alloy and Judy Handleman

Nancy Gold and Barbara Sandler

Cookie Bloom and Roberta Berson

Ruth Ann Schumeister, Marilyn Blankman, Deborah Cohen, Susan Landau, Maxine Spitzer and Robin Green

Co-Chairwomen Emily Stroud and Lauren Fineman welcome guests.

Bianca and Hadley Lawrence

Bunny Skirboll, Faith Goldman and Lois Lucek

Josh Green, The Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee Executive Director Howard Tevlowitz and Julie Green

Barbara Feldman, Iris Nahemow and Edie Chaifetz

Stephen Seidensticker and Heidi Brown

Sarah Wertheimer and her mother, The Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee President Patti Wertheimer

The Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee hosted the annual event on Dec. 4 at Michael's On East.
by: Niki Kottmann Managing Editor of Arts and Entertainment

Some kids want to be a doctor when they grow up. Some kids want to be a teacher.

Aly Raisman wanted to be a champion.

Ever since she was 8 years old, Raisman dreamed of becoming an olympic gymnast. The road wasn’t easy, but she did it — and she told the audience all about it at Women’s Day 2017 on Dec. 4 at Michael’s On East.

Every year, The Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee invites a female Jewish celebrity to speak at the luncheon, which aims to bring women together to talk about a common theme. Raisman spoke about her journey to becoming a gold medalist, and every guest left with an autographed copy of her new book, “Fierce.”

