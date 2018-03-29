A service-filled spring break with the Boys and Girls Club

Eighty students from high schools across Sarasota County rolled up their sleeves to take part in community service projects for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Sarasota County’s Fourth Annual Alternative Spring Break.

Teens spent the week of March 26 at nonprofit and community sites throughout Sarasota County completing a variety of projects including packing food for families in need at All Faiths Food Bank, assisting Easter Seals with special needs children and adults, cleaning up parks and beaches with Sarasota County Parks & Recreation and leading activities at Girls Inc.

“It’s a great idea for a week you're supposed to be out having fun, but you're actually helping the community and doing something good," said Sune Venter, an Alternative Spring Break volunteer.

Boys and Girls Clubs of Sarasota County student Dharma Brothers was part of the committee to organize the projects and partner with organizations for Alternative Spring Break and wanted to coordinate with Girls Inc. as a way to give back.

“I've always gone to Girls Inc. as a girl, and we also thought that it would a good partnership with them since we've worked with them in the past,” she said. “It’s rewarding just seeing the kids' smiling faces.”