Co-Chairmen Chris Best and Tony Boothby

ALSO Youth celebrates 25 years

Saturday, Apr. 7, 2018 |

Executive Director Nathan Bruemmer and PJ Nowlan

David "Scarbie" Mitchell

Cici Cushman, Miguel Jasso-Ruiz and Adrien Morillo

Flower petals decorated the tables.

The ballroom in the Lido Beach Resort was decorated in red.

Kids in the ALSO Youth program created art pieces for the silent auction.

Linda Wagner and Mary Ciner

This custom floral arrangement was one of the many donated silent auction items.

Richard C. Carpenter and Victor Simpkins

Bonnie Thornton and Dr. Mary Davenport

Terry Egan and Jules DiPronio

Neil McCurry, Jill Santorelli, Erin Minor and Katie McCurry

Jose Ospina and Carol Miller Ospina

Suzanne Mazeau and Saxon Stanley

Jami Gee played the guitar throughout cocktail hour.

Karla and Doug Wagner

The ALSO Gala Black & White Party was hosted April 7 at the Lido Beach Resort.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

ALSO Youth supporters and teens involved with the program put on their best black and white outfits to celebrate the program's 25-year anniversary. 

The ALSO Gala 2018, Black & White Party brought allies together for a full night of activities.

The evening started with cocktails, dinner and silent and live auction bidding. Afterwards, awards were given out for community partnership, unsung hero, outstanding youth and volunteer of the year.

The evening ended with dessert, special performances, best dressed prizes and dancing.

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

