ALSO Youth celebrates 25 years

ALSO Youth supporters and teens involved with the program put on their best black and white outfits to celebrate the program's 25-year anniversary.

The ALSO Gala 2018, Black & White Party brought allies together for a full night of activities.

The evening started with cocktails, dinner and silent and live auction bidding. Afterwards, awards were given out for community partnership, unsung hero, outstanding youth and volunteer of the year.

The evening ended with dessert, special performances, best dressed prizes and dancing.