All Star Children's Foundation thanks its first donors

It's all in the name of love.

All Star Children's Foundation gave donors a special look at the new campus and the opportunity to write messages of love to be "embedded in the fabric of our building," founder Graci McGillicuddy told guests.

The new foundation hosted a donor recognition event Jan. 15. Guests mingled, toured the campus, enjoyed light bites and listened to Dennis and Graci McGillicuddy share their passion behind the project and the work that went into building the campus.

To end the event, guests were invited to sign a wall in the building for the children to read when they arrive to the campus.



