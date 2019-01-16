 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Dorothea Sandland, Ernie Kretzmer, Graci McGillicuddy, Peter Kretzmer and Dennis McGillicuddy

All Star Children's Foundation thanks its first donors

Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019 |

Dorothea Sandland, Ernie Kretzmer, Graci McGillicuddy, Peter Kretzmer and Dennis McGillicuddy

Buy this Photo
Dennis and Graci McGillicuddy, Danielle Mikesell and Rod Hershberger

Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019 |

Dennis and Graci McGillicuddy, Danielle Mikesell and Rod Hershberger

Buy this Photo
Catherine Kobren with Pat and Fred Beals

Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019 |

Catherine Kobren with Pat and Fred Beals

Buy this Photo
Guests mingled in the back of the building with a bubble machine set up.

Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019 |

Guests mingled in the back of the building with a bubble machine set up.

Buy this Photo
Vickie Brill, Rod Hershberger and Antoinette and Jack Brill

Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019 |

Vickie Brill, Rod Hershberger and Antoinette and Jack Brill

Buy this Photo
Dorothea Sandland, Ernie Kretzmer and Graci McGillicuddy pose next to the photo of the residential home Kretzmer funded.

Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019 |

Dorothea Sandland, Ernie Kretzmer and Graci McGillicuddy pose next to the photo of the residential home Kretzmer funded.

Buy this Photo
Sammi Brown and Rebecca Bergman

Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019 |

Sammi Brown and Rebecca Bergman

Buy this Photo
Pens in all the colors of the rainbow were set out to sign the wall.

Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019 |

Pens in all the colors of the rainbow were set out to sign the wall.

Buy this Photo
Brian Leaver, Arthur Sheffield and Peter Hofmann

Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019 |

Brian Leaver, Arthur Sheffield and Peter Hofmann

Buy this Photo
Dennis McGillicuddy tells guests about All Star Children's Foundation.

Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019 |

Dennis McGillicuddy tells guests about All Star Children's Foundation.

Buy this Photo
Brian Leaver tells the audience about his own foster children and his passion for this project. 

Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019 |

Brian Leaver tells the audience about his own foster children and his passion for this project. 

Buy this Photo
Graci McGillicuddy calls the project "a labor of love." 

Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019 |

Graci McGillicuddy calls the project "a labor of love." 

Buy this Photo
Ernie Kretzmer signs the wall with "Always strive to do your best!"

Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019 |

Ernie Kretzmer signs the wall with "Always strive to do your best!"

Buy this Photo
Sherry and Tom Koski with Giovanna McGrath

Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019 |

Sherry and Tom Koski with Giovanna McGrath

Buy this Photo
Brian and Brenda Johnson with Priscilla and Sen. Connie Mack

Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019 |

Brian and Brenda Johnson with Priscilla and Sen. Connie Mack

Buy this Photo
Guests signed the wall with messages to comfort the children who come into the building. 

Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019 |

Guests signed the wall with messages to comfort the children who come into the building. 

Buy this Photo
Lindsey May, Sally Dickinson, Jeff McCurdy and Brett Hutchens

Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019 |

Lindsey May, Sally Dickinson, Jeff McCurdy and Brett Hutchens

Buy this Photo
Elaine Crouse writes her message on the wall.

Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019 |

Elaine Crouse writes her message on the wall.

Buy this Photo
Graci and Dennis McGillicuddy

Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019 |

Graci and Dennis McGillicuddy

Buy this Photo
Guests enjoyed appetizers and sweet treats in the campus.

Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019 |

Guests enjoyed appetizers and sweet treats in the campus.

Buy this Photo
Share
Donors were invited to view the new campus Jan. 15 for a special recognition event.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

It's all in the name of love. 

All Star Children's Foundation gave donors a special look at the new campus and the opportunity to write messages of love to be "embedded in the fabric of our building," founder Graci McGillicuddy told guests. 

The new foundation hosted a donor recognition event Jan. 15. Guests mingled, toured the campus, enjoyed light bites and listened to Dennis and Graci McGillicuddy share their passion behind the project and the work that went into building the campus. 

To end the event, guests were invited to sign a wall in the building for the children to read when they arrive to the campus.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


 

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

See All Articles by Kayleigh

Related Stories

Advertisement