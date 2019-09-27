 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Event hosts Mike Marracini, Joe Feldman and Jeremy Hammond

All Faiths Food Bank supporters return for second Autumn Harvest dinner

Friday, Sep. 27, 2019 |

Event hosts Mike Marracini, Joe Feldman and Jeremy Hammond

Buy this Photo
Ann Marie Hein, Mike Hein and Veronica Brady

Friday, Sep. 27, 2019 |

Ann Marie Hein, Mike Hein and Veronica Brady

Buy this Photo
Ben Hanan, Gina Taylor, Mark Pritchett and Stacy Hanan

Friday, Sep. 27, 2019 |

Ben Hanan, Gina Taylor, Mark Pritchett and Stacy Hanan

Buy this Photo
Guests filled into the warehouse to eat following the reception.

Friday, Sep. 27, 2019 |

Guests filled into the warehouse to eat following the reception.

Buy this Photo
Elisabeth Waters, Stacie Baer, Donna Koffman and Tammy Karp

Friday, Sep. 27, 2019 |

Elisabeth Waters, Stacie Baer, Donna Koffman and Tammy Karp

Buy this Photo
Kevin Aland made the violin sing.

Friday, Sep. 27, 2019 |

Kevin Aland made the violin sing.

Buy this Photo
Mike Ziebell, Bob Metzger and Marge Flynn

Friday, Sep. 27, 2019 |

Mike Ziebell, Bob Metzger and Marge Flynn

Buy this Photo
Marci Marsh and Jen Grobleski

Friday, Sep. 27, 2019 |

Marci Marsh and Jen Grobleski

Buy this Photo
Ilene and David Denton with Joy Norwood

Friday, Sep. 27, 2019 |

Ilene and David Denton with Joy Norwood

Buy this Photo
Diana Vytell, Dick Orenstein and Rachael Feldman

Friday, Sep. 27, 2019 |

Diana Vytell, Dick Orenstein and Rachael Feldman

Buy this Photo
Jane and Neal Vorchheimer

Friday, Sep. 27, 2019 |

Jane and Neal Vorchheimer

Buy this Photo
David and Stacey Crawford

Friday, Sep. 27, 2019 |

David and Stacey Crawford

Buy this Photo
Nelle Miller and Judy Cohn

Friday, Sep. 27, 2019 |

Nelle Miller and Judy Cohn

Buy this Photo
Kim Davis, Penny Digregorio and Fred Nowicki

Friday, Sep. 27, 2019 |

Kim Davis, Penny Digregorio and Fred Nowicki

Buy this Photo
Guests ate family-style inside the All Faiths Food Bank warehouse

Friday, Sep. 27, 2019 |

Guests ate family-style inside the All Faiths Food Bank warehouse

Buy this Photo
Samantha Baynes with Fern and Dan Buchler

Friday, Sep. 27, 2019 |

Samantha Baynes with Fern and Dan Buchler

Buy this Photo
Peter and Katie Hayes with Felice Schulaner and Dennis Rees

Friday, Sep. 27, 2019 |

Peter and Katie Hayes with Felice Schulaner and Dennis Rees

Buy this Photo
Renee Phinney and Glen Rieth

Friday, Sep. 27, 2019 |

Renee Phinney and Glen Rieth

Buy this Photo
John McLaughlin played guitar.

Friday, Sep. 27, 2019 |

John McLaughlin played guitar.

Buy this Photo
XXX

Friday, Sep. 27, 2019 |

XXX

Buy this Photo
Patricia and Roger Courtois with Jim Billings

Friday, Sep. 27, 2019 |

Patricia and Roger Courtois with Jim Billings

Buy this Photo
Tomas and Sudi Dinverno with Tracy and Hal Munter

Friday, Sep. 27, 2019 |

Tomas and Sudi Dinverno with Tracy and Hal Munter

Buy this Photo
Melissa Walsh and Kristina Eastmond with Michelle and Tom Across

Friday, Sep. 27, 2019 |

Melissa Walsh and Kristina Eastmond with Michelle and Tom Across

Buy this Photo
Share
The family-style dinner fundraiser had more than 100 guests eating together Sept. 27.
by: Harry Sayer Black Tie Reporter

All Faiths Food Bank supporters broke bread together at the second Autumn Harvest dinner fundraiser Sept. 27 at the Benderson Family Campus.

More than 100 guests filled the organization's warehouse for the fall campaign kickoff, which aims to supply fresh fruit and vegetables to people in need in Sarasota and DeSota Counties. The assembled crowd mingled before heading into the organization's warehouse to sit and eat together at two long tables.

Last year’s fundraiser raised $165,000 and allowed All Faiths Food Bank to supply more than 1.7 million pounds of fruit and vegetables, a number that CEO Sandra Frank hoped that would be surpassed this year.

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

See All Articles by Harry

Related Stories

Advertisement