All Faiths Food Bank supporters return for second Autumn Harvest dinner

All Faiths Food Bank supporters broke bread together at the second Autumn Harvest dinner fundraiser Sept. 27 at the Benderson Family Campus.

More than 100 guests filled the organization's warehouse for the fall campaign kickoff, which aims to supply fresh fruit and vegetables to people in need in Sarasota and DeSota Counties. The assembled crowd mingled before heading into the organization's warehouse to sit and eat together at two long tables.

Last year’s fundraiser raised $165,000 and allowed All Faiths Food Bank to supply more than 1.7 million pounds of fruit and vegetables, a number that CEO Sandra Frank hoped that would be surpassed this year.