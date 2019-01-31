All Faiths appreciates its volunteers

While not all of the 4,000 volunteers who worked with All Faiths Food Bank this past year may have received an award, all were appreciated on Jan. 31.

The food bank hosted their annual volunteer appreciation award ceremony for all of the volunteers who help them throughout the year. There were two different award ceremonies, held in the morning, and another ceremony in the afternoon for the volunteers who have work or day duties.

"We always say that there are 45 employees at All Faiths, but there are almost 4,500 volunteers, so you guys definitely outnumber us and we can't do it without you," said CEO Sandra Frank.