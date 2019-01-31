 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Toni McCarty and Larry Kinsey

All Faiths appreciates its volunteers

Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019 |

Toni McCarty and Larry Kinsey

Buy this Photo
The awards given out were printed on plates.

Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019 |

The awards given out were printed on plates.

Buy this Photo
The complete list of winners of the awards for volunteers given out at by All Faith's Food Bank.

Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019 |

The complete list of winners of the awards for volunteers given out at by All Faith's Food Bank.

Buy this Photo
Karen Alofs and Lynn Goldbloom

Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019 |

Karen Alofs and Lynn Goldbloom

Buy this Photo
Harriet Marek and Susan Sullivan

Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019 |

Harriet Marek and Susan Sullivan

Buy this Photo
Paul Hable and Deborah Hable

Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019 |

Paul Hable and Deborah Hable

Buy this Photo
Wendi Fogelson and Ed Mills

Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019 |

Wendi Fogelson and Ed Mills

Buy this Photo
The brand of All Faith's symbolizes growth and the healthy fruits and vegetables it give to people in need.

Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019 |

The brand of All Faith's symbolizes growth and the healthy fruits and vegetables it give to people in need.

Buy this Photo
CEO Sandra Frank says there were over 4,000 volunteers last year.

Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019 |

CEO Sandra Frank says there were over 4,000 volunteers last year.

Buy this Photo
All Faith's Food Bank Colleen Reinert, award winner Patricia Aust and CEO Sandra Frank

Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019 |

All Faith's Food Bank Colleen Reinert, award winner Patricia Aust and CEO Sandra Frank

Buy this Photo
Volunteer award winner Melanie Lipton and CEO Sandra Frank

Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019 |

Volunteer award winner Melanie Lipton and CEO Sandra Frank

Buy this Photo
Share
All Faiths Food Bank hosts their annual volunteer appreciation awards.
by: Amelia Hanks Community Reporter

While not all of the 4,000 volunteers who worked with All Faiths Food Bank this past year may have received an award, all were appreciated on Jan. 31.

The food bank hosted their annual volunteer appreciation award ceremony for all of the volunteers who help them throughout the year. There were two different award ceremonies, held in the morning, and another ceremony in the afternoon for the volunteers who have work or day duties. 

"We always say that there are 45 employees at All Faiths, but there are almost 4,500 volunteers, so you guys definitely outnumber us and we can't do it without you," said CEO Sandra Frank.  

Related Stories

Advertisement