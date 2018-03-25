All Children’s Hospital Guild Sarasota/Manatee Branch dine for miracles in the making

The All Children’s Hospital Guild Sarasota/Manatee Branch hosted Miracle Ball on March 24 at the Sarasota Yacht Club.

Proceeds from the event go to Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital and Johns Hopkins All Children’s Outpatient Care location in Sarasota. Last year, Miracle Ball raised approximately $90,000 for the hospital.

A dedication was made to Tony Colton for the evening, in celebration of his life.

The evening started with cocktail hour, music by Jason Hobert and silent auction bidding, followed by dinner, a live aution and dancing.

