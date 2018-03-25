 Skip to main content
Gina Di Narco and Ida DiTaranto

All Children’s Hospital Guild Sarasota/Manatee Branch dine for miracles in the making

Gina Di Narco and Ida DiTaranto

Gina Di Narco and Ida DiTaranto

Micki Sellman, Stephen Aidlin, Rebeca Jaensch and President Kay Aidlin

Micki Sellman, Stephen Aidlin, Rebeca Jaensch and President Kay Aidlin

This year's Miracle Ball is in honor of celebrating Tony Colton's life.

This year's Miracle Ball is in honor of celebrating Tony Colton's life.

Matt and Hillary Simpson with Erin Kisielewski and Michael Kisielewski

Matt and Hillary Simpson with Erin Kisielewski and Michael Kisielewski

Silent auction items were available to view during cocktail hour.

Silent auction items were available to view during cocktail hour.

Judy Keyak and Pat Ballance

Judy Keyak and Pat Ballance

Silent auction items included gift baskets of many varieties.

Silent auction items included gift baskets of many varieties.

Elizabeth Sykes and Victoria French

Elizabeth Sykes and Victoria French

A live auction featured six different items.

A live auction featured six different items.

Deanna Groninger and Connie Colton

Deanna Groninger and Connie Colton

DeeDee Fusco and Kim Rodgers

DeeDee Fusco and Kim Rodgers

White orchids gave the tables a simple elegant touch.

White orchids gave the tables a simple elegant touch.

Marilyn and David Somers

Marilyn and David Somers

Entela and Eric Caisse

Entela and Eric Caisse

Chris Csenge and Allison Russo

Chris Csenge and Allison Russo

Jason Hobert plays the guitar during cocktail hour.

Jason Hobert plays the guitar during cocktail hour.

Sami Bass with her mother Cindi Bass.

Sami Bass with her mother Cindi Bass.

George and Rochelle Stassa

George and Rochelle Stassa

Miracle Ball was hosted March 24 at the Sarasota Yacht Club.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

The All Children’s Hospital Guild Sarasota/Manatee Branch hosted Miracle Ball on March 24 at the Sarasota Yacht Club.

Proceeds from the event go to Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital and Johns Hopkins All Children’s Outpatient Care location in Sarasota. Last year, Miracle Ball raised approximately $90,000 for the hospital.

A dedication was made to Tony Colton for the evening, in celebration of his life. 

The evening started with cocktail hour, music by Jason Hobert and silent auction bidding, followed by dinner, a live aution and dancing.
 

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

See All Articles by Kayleigh

