All Angels sings to presidents

All Angels by the Sea Episcopal Church honored the presidents Feb. 18.

In honor of Presidents Day, the church hosted a public singalong and invited all to put their vocal cords to the test.

Dale Hooey led the singalong while playing piano and even included some trivia questions in between songs.

The event started with the Pledge of Allegiance and continued with “The Star-Spangled Banner.” Other songs included “Yankee Doodle” and “Battle Hymn of the Republic.”