Dale Hooey, the Rev. Michael Durning and Sandy Wood

All Angels sings to presidents

Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019

Dale Hooey, the Rev. Michael Durning and Sandy Wood

Ron Bopp ad Paul Leninger stand with Bopp’s organ set.

Ron Bopp ad Paul Leninger stand with Bopp’s organ set.

Ron Bopp played his organ set during the singalong.

Ron Bopp played his organ set during the singalong.

Singers received packets with song lyrics as they arrived.

Singers received packets with song lyrics as they arrived.

Paul Leninger sings along to “O, Canada.”

Paul Leninger sings along to “O, Canada.”

Pam Toft and Anne Roberts

Pam Toft and Anne Roberts

Dale Hooey leads the singalong while playing piano.

Dale Hooey leads the singalong while playing piano.

The Presidents Day Singalong was open to all on Feb. 18.

The Presidents Day Singalong was open to all on Feb. 18.

Ken Simpson, Marge Stapleton and Mary Ann Simpson

Ken Simpson, Marge Stapleton and Mary Ann Simpson

Dale Hooey leads the singalong while playing piano.

Dale Hooey leads the singalong while playing piano.

Ron Bopp brought his organ set to use during the singalong.

Ron Bopp brought his organ set to use during the singalong.

In honor of Presidents Day, the church hosted a singalong on Feb. 18.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

All Angels by the Sea Episcopal Church honored the presidents Feb. 18.

In honor of Presidents Day, the church hosted a public singalong and invited all to put their vocal cords to the test.

Dale Hooey led the singalong while playing piano and even included some trivia questions in between songs.

The event started with the Pledge of Allegiance and continued with “The Star-Spangled Banner.” Other songs included “Yankee Doodle” and “Battle Hymn of the Republic.”

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

