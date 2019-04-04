 Skip to main content
Bob and Carol Erker and the Rev. David Marshall

All Angels sends off snowbirds

Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019

Bob and Carol Erker and the Rev. David Marshall

Louise Rich and Daphne Walker

Louise Rich and Daphne Walker

Marge Stapleton, Judy Lewin and Katzy Nager

Marge Stapleton, Judy Lewin and Katzy Nager

Beverly Joutras and Carolyn Judd

Beverly Joutras and Carolyn Judd

Stephen Thompson, Eve Wickwire, BJ Bishop, Cathie Wilt and Dave Bishop

Stephen Thompson, Eve Wickwire, BJ Bishop, Cathie Wilt and Dave Bishop

Don Judd and Jerry Bowles

Don Judd and Jerry Bowles

Elaine Smith, Letty MacDonald, Anne Roberts, Samantha MacDonald and Diana Emrich

Elaine Smith, Letty MacDonald, Anne Roberts, Samantha MacDonald and Diana Emrich

Carol Doenecke, Jane Howard Jasper and Justus Doenecke

Carol Doenecke, Jane Howard Jasper and Justus Doenecke

Sandy Wood and Paula Norwood

Sandy Wood and Paula Norwood

Paul Wood and Catharine and David Burke

Paul Wood and Catharine and David Burke

Larry Elder and Bill Smith

Larry Elder and Bill Smith

More than 75 people gathered at Bay Isles Beach Club for the farewell party.

More than 75 people gathered at Bay Isles Beach Club for the farewell party.

On April 4, 75 church members gathered at Bay Isles Beach Club for a farewell dinner.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

The snowbirds of All Angels by the Sea Episcopal Church are preparing to take flight.

But first, church members gathered to send them off with a barbecue dinner beachside.

On April 4, 75 members brought appetizers and drinks to Bay Isles Beach Club to accompany the buffet dinner from Mr. Bones BBQ.

As everyone arrived, their cups were filled as live music played in the background. Dinner was served as the sun began to set over the Gulf of Mexico.

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

