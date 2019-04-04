All Angels sends off snowbirds

The snowbirds of All Angels by the Sea Episcopal Church are preparing to take flight.

But first, church members gathered to send them off with a barbecue dinner beachside.

On April 4, 75 members brought appetizers and drinks to Bay Isles Beach Club to accompany the buffet dinner from Mr. Bones BBQ.

As everyone arrived, their cups were filled as live music played in the background. Dinner was served as the sun began to set over the Gulf of Mexico.