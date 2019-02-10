 Skip to main content
BJ Bishop, the Rev. Michael Durning and Bonnie Jean Durning

All Angels members gather for annual brunch

Lou and Don Getz

Jane Howard-Jasper, Ginger Shipp and Alison Jones

Pam and Graham Toft

Pam and Larry Elder

About 70 people gathered for the annual brunch on Feb. 10.

Tom Jones, Louise Rich and Marcy Gobell

Jean and Brian Rushton and Susan Matthews

Arlene Scarlett and John Gill

BJ and Dave Bishop

Dan Judd and Justus and Carol Doenecke

About 70 church members attended the brunch and meeting on Feb. 10 at Bird Key Yacht Club.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

All Angels by the Sea Episcopal Church had reason to celebrate Feb. 10.

During the congregation’s annual meeting at Bird Key Yacht Club, it was announced that the Rev. David J. Marshall will soon be on board as the priest-in-charge of the church.

Marshall will begin on March 5.

In August, the Rev. David Danner, with his wife Wafa, moved to Canada and retired after 13 years with All Angels.

Also during the annual meeting, BJ Bishop announced her tenure as senior warden has come to an end and will finish the role when a new warden is appointed.


 

