All Angels members gather for annual brunch

All Angels by the Sea Episcopal Church had reason to celebrate Feb. 10.

During the congregation’s annual meeting at Bird Key Yacht Club, it was announced that the Rev. David J. Marshall will soon be on board as the priest-in-charge of the church.

Marshall will begin on March 5.

In August, the Rev. David Danner, with his wife Wafa, moved to Canada and retired after 13 years with All Angels.

Also during the annual meeting, BJ Bishop announced her tenure as senior warden has come to an end and will finish the role when a new warden is appointed.



