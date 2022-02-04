All Angels hosts secondhand art gallery on Longboat Key

Pre-owned, pre-loved, prepared paintings and other artwork nearly covered the walls of the gallery at All Angels by the Sea Episcopal Church at the opening of the church's New to You art sale.

On Feb. 3, about 30 people came to browse the pieces of art, which ranged from large paintings to tiny pottery creations, donated by church and community members. This is the second year of the sale.

Office director Linn Torres put the gallery together, taking artwork down and putting it back up until she had a look she loved. More than 100 pieces came into the church for the sale, and Torres couldn't even fit them all out there at first. Even with some still in the back, there were several frames leaned against the wall. They'll keep taking pieces throughout the month, so they can be sold or kept for a future gallery.

"New art is literally arriving every day," Torres said. "On the first day I sold five pieces and five pieces were brought in. I'm so grateful to the community."

If You Go The gallery is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Visit the church at 563 Bay Isles Road, or call 383-8161 for information.

The money raised, which rose to more than $1,000 in the first few days of the gallery, will be donated to Habitat for Humanity. All Angels is involved in the Interfaith Build this year, in which several communities of faith work together to build a home. Director of Development Emily Lane spoke at the wine and cheese hour about the family who will receive the home. A working woman will get an ADA-compliant home so her 20-year-old son with cerebral palsy can take care of himself at home while she works. Three church members attended the home's groundbreaking on Jan. 27.