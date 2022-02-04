 Skip to main content
Judy Weidemann, Linda Drajem, Mary Callahan and Mary Moses

All Angels hosts secondhand art gallery on Longboat Key

Judy Weidemann, Linda Drajem, Mary Callahan and Mary Moses

Donna and David Cassesse

Donna and David Cassesse

Dozens of pieces were clustered on a table in the middle of the gallery.

Dozens of pieces were clustered on a table in the middle of the gallery.

Pieces like these pottery cups were priced to sell at $20 a pair.

Pieces like these pottery cups were priced to sell at $20 a pair.

Rolla Schuh, Alison Jones, Diana Emrich-Cable and Daphne Walker

Rolla Schuh, Alison Jones, Diana Emrich-Cable and Daphne Walker

Frames were even lined up against the wall.

Frames were even lined up against the wall.

Sandy Wood and Cathie Wilt

Sandy Wood and Cathie Wilt

Allen McGee and Anne Roberts

Allen McGee and Anne Roberts

CJ and Katzy Nager

CJ and Katzy Nager

Larry and Pam Elder

Larry and Pam Elder

Paintings were organized painstakingly by Linn Torres.

Paintings were organized painstakingly by Linn Torres.

Elaine Smith, Emily Lane and Rev. Dave Marshall

Elaine Smith, Emily Lane and Rev. Dave Marshall

The church is hosting its New to You sale for the second year in a row, with a big response from the community.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

Pre-owned, pre-loved, prepared paintings and other artwork nearly covered the walls of the gallery at All Angels by the Sea Episcopal Church at the opening of the church's New to You art sale. 

On Feb. 3, about 30 people came to browse the pieces of art, which ranged from large paintings to tiny pottery creations, donated by church and  community members. This is the second year of the sale.

Office director Linn Torres put the gallery together, taking artwork down and putting it back up until she had a look she loved. More than 100 pieces came into the church for the sale, and Torres couldn't even fit them all out there at first. Even with some still in the back, there were several frames leaned against the wall. They'll keep taking pieces throughout the month, so they can be sold or kept for a future gallery. 

"New art is literally arriving every day," Torres said. "On the first day I sold five pieces and five pieces were brought in. I'm so grateful to the community." 

The money raised, which rose to more than $1,000 in the first few days of the gallery, will be donated to Habitat for Humanity. All Angels is involved in the Interfaith Build this year, in which several communities of faith work together to build a home. Director of Development Emily Lane spoke at the wine and cheese hour about the family who will receive the home. A working woman will get an ADA-compliant home so her 20-year-old son with cerebral palsy can take care of himself at home while she works. Three church members attended the home's groundbreaking on Jan. 27.

