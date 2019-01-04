All Angels hosts Epiphany concert

All Angels by the Sea Episcopal Church celebrated Epiphany Jan. 6.

About 100 members gathered at the church for a concert and later, a “Twelfth Night Feast.”

The concert featured readings from “The Fourth Wiseman” by Henry Van Dyke and music and singing by Tim O’Connor. O’Connor sang Broadway songs from shows such as “Oklahoma” and “South Pacific.”

Following the concert, attendees moved to the fellowship hall for hors d'oeuvres where they also sang “The Twelve Days of Christmas.”