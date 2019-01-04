 Skip to main content
Caroline and Townsend Mink

All Angels hosts Epiphany concert

Tim O’Connor sang Broadway songs and others for the crowd.

The Epiphany party began with a concert and ended with a reception.

Heidi Thomas and Daphne Walker

Brooke and John Dixon and Gail Clay

All Angels by the Sea Episcopal Church celebrated Epiphany with a concert Jan. 6.

Tim O’Connor sang Broadway songs and others for the crowd.

Following the concert, attendees enjoyed a “Twelfth Night Feast.”

Alison Jones and Kathleen Scholl

Sue Bassett Klauber, BJ Bishop and Becky Jones

Paul Wood, Gloria Detwiler, Sandy Wood and John Holtzermann

Anne Roberts reads a part of “The Fourth Wiseman” by Henry Van Dyke.

All Angels by the Sea Episcopal Church celebrated Epiphany with a concert Jan. 6.

About 100 church members gathered Jan. 6 for a concert and reception.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

All Angels by the Sea Episcopal Church celebrated Epiphany Jan. 6.

About 100 members gathered at the church for a concert and later, a “Twelfth Night Feast.”

The concert featured readings from “The Fourth Wiseman” by Henry Van Dyke and music and singing by Tim O’Connor. O’Connor sang Broadway songs from shows such as “Oklahoma” and “South Pacific.”

Following the concert, attendees moved to the fellowship hall for hors d'oeuvres where they also sang “The Twelve Days of  Christmas.”

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

