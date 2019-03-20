All Angels gets jazzed up

All Angels by the Sea Episcopal church was transformed into a jazz club March 20.

On Wednesday evening, the church hosted its annual fundraiser. This year, the fundraiser took the form of a Jazz Night, which was complete with appetizers, beer, wine and live music performed by the Al Hixon Jazz Group.

The evening proved to be all that jazz and more as members continued arriving in their best 1920s outfits. From pearls and flapper dresses to suspenders, the costume contest was full of well-dressed contestants.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Children First and Unidos Now.