Marcy Gobell and Diana Emrich

All Angels gets jazzed up

Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019 |

The Al Hixon Jazz Group performed throughout the event.

Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019 |

Pam and Larry Elder

Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019 |

Pam and Graham Toft and Elaine Smith

Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019 |

Steve Wirts, Jane Howard Jasper, Daphne Walker and Sally Wirts

Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019 |

Susan Bovet and Anne Roberts

Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019 |

David Langhaug and Fred Emrich

Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019 |

Al Hixon and his jazz group performed during the event.

Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019 |

Marjorie Stapleton, the Rev. David Marshall and Richard and Jamie Engle

Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019 |

Wine bottles filled with lights added to the ambiance.

Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019 |

The Al Hixon Jazz Group performed throughout the event.

Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019 |

Alison Jones and Linx Kochan

Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019 |

The Al Hixon Jazz Group performed throughout the event.

Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019 |

Event committee members Marjorie Stapleton, Anne Roberts, Alison Jones, Pam Elder and Heidi Thomas

Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019 |

On March 20, nearly 90 church members gathered for a Jazz Night complete with live music from the Al Hixon Band.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

All Angels by the Sea Episcopal church was transformed into a jazz club March 20.

On Wednesday evening, the church hosted its annual fundraiser. This year, the fundraiser took the form of a Jazz Night, which was complete with appetizers, beer, wine and live music performed by the Al Hixon Jazz Group.

The evening proved to be all that jazz and more as members continued arriving in their best 1920s outfits. From pearls and flapper dresses to suspenders, the costume contest was full of well-dressed contestants.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Children First and Unidos Now.

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

