Heidi Thomas and Elyse Rogers

All Angels by the Sea welcomes back snowbirds and says farewell to Father David Danner

Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018 |

Heidi Thomas and Elyse Rogers

Graham Toft and Sue Blue with B.J. and David Bishop

Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018 |

Graham Toft and Sue Blue with B.J. and David Bishop

Katherine Martucci and Gloria Detwiler

Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018 |

Katherine Martucci and Gloria Detwiler

Elaine and Bill Smith

Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018 |

Elaine and Bill Smith

Whit Sibley and Barbara Pickrell

Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018 |

Whit Sibley and Barbara Pickrell

Fan Oleson and Cynthia Nelson

Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018 |

Fan Oleson and Cynthia Nelson

Marjorie Stapleton and John Nelson

Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018 |

Marjorie Stapleton and John Nelson

Frederick and Diana Emrich with Phil Kreis and Jane Perin

Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018 |

Frederick and Diana Emrich with Phil Kreis and Jane Perin

Olivia Norman, Canon Richard Norman and Adrienne McKee

Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018 |

Olivia Norman, Canon Richard Norman and Adrienne McKee

Ginger Shipp with Father David Danner

Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018 |

Ginger Shipp with Father David Danner

A celebratory welcome and a sad farewell made up All Angels by the Sea's Welcome Back Brunch on Nov. 4.
by: Shane Donglasan Community Reporter

All Angels by the Sea Episcopal Church hosted its Welcome Back Brunch for its seasonal members Nov. 1 at the Bird Key Yacht Club. While many members were returning, there was one farewell to be made. Rev. David Danner and his wife, Wafa, moved to Canada in August to be closer to family, but returned to All Angels by the Sea for one final service and to celebrate his departure with the congregation. 

"I will miss his easy-going manner," said Ginger Shipp. "He's been a wonderful presence and great leader for our parish."

Danner said he was overwhelmed by the congregation's love and support. 

"People have made a really special effort to be here and celebrate with us, and it's been mindblowing," Danner said. 

 

