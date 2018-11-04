All Angels by the Sea says farewell to Father David Danner

All Angels by the Sea Episcopal Church hosted its Welcome Back Brunch for its seasonal members Nov. 1 at the Bird Key Yacht Club. While many members were returning, there was one farewell to be made. Rev. David Danner and his wife, Wafa, moved to Canada in August to be closer to family, but returned to All Angels by the Sea for one final service and to celebrate his departure with the congregation.

"I will miss his easy-going manner," said Ginger Shipp. "He's been a wonderful presence and great leader for our parish."

Danner said he was overwhelmed by the congregation's love and support.

"People have made a really special effort to be here and celebrate with us, and it's been mindblowing," Danner said.