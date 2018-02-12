All Angels brunches for annual meeting

The Rev. David Danner announced his retirement during the brunch Feb. 11.
Members of All Angels by the Sea Episcopal Church gathered for an annual brunch and meeting Feb. 11.
The congregation enjoyed a brunch buffet followed by meeting announcements. In particular, the Rev. David Danner had a big announcement.
After 13 years leading the church, Danner will retire Aug. 12, 2018.
In a statement, he explained that it has been an honor and pleasure to serve the community.
Going forward, the church vestry will look for input from church members on the discussion of a parish profile, Senior Warden B.J. Bishop shared with the attendees.