The Rev. David and Wafa Danner

All Angels brunches for annual meeting

Monday, Feb. 12, 2018

Mary Ortiz, B.J. Bishop and Gloria Detwiler

Mary Ortiz, B.J. Bishop and Gloria Detwiler

John and Elenor Maxheim

John and Elenor Maxheim

Lou and Don Getz and Barba Maclean

Lou and Don Getz and Barba Maclean

Rick Machemer, Daphne Newalker and Bill Smith

Rick Machemer, Daphne Newalker and Bill Smith

Gloria Detwiler and Marge Corry

Gloria Detwiler and Marge Corry

Arlene Scarlett and Marilyn Peterson

Arlene Scarlett and Marilyn Peterson

Jane Howard-Jasper, Phil Kreis and Jane Perin

Jane Howard-Jasper, Phil Kreis and Jane Perin

Elyse and Ed Rogers

Elyse and Ed Rogers

Brooke and John Dixon

Brooke and John Dixon

Brian Rushton and Fred Emrich

Brian Rushton and Fred Emrich

The Rev. David Danner announced his retirement during the brunch Feb. 11.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

Members of All Angels by the Sea Episcopal Church gathered for an annual brunch and meeting Feb. 11.

The congregation enjoyed a brunch buffet followed by meeting announcements. In particular, the Rev. David Danner had a big announcement.

After 13 years leading the church, Danner will retire Aug. 12, 2018.

In a statement, he explained that it has been an honor and pleasure to serve the community.

Going forward, the church vestry will look for input from church members on the discussion of a parish profile, Senior Warden B.J. Bishop shared with the attendees.

 

