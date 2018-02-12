All Angels brunches for annual meeting

Members of All Angels by the Sea Episcopal Church gathered for an annual brunch and meeting Feb. 11.

The congregation enjoyed a brunch buffet followed by meeting announcements. In particular, the Rev. David Danner had a big announcement.

After 13 years leading the church, Danner will retire Aug. 12, 2018.

In a statement, he explained that it has been an honor and pleasure to serve the community.

Going forward, the church vestry will look for input from church members on the discussion of a parish profile, Senior Warden B.J. Bishop shared with the attendees.