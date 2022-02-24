 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Debbi Benedict. chairwoman Pamela Reilly and guest speaker Alex Hitz

Alex Hitz headlines Junior League luncheon

Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022 |

Debbi Benedict. chairwoman Pamela Reilly and guest speaker Alex Hitz

Jessica Rogers and Jeri Sedlar

Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022 |

Jessica Rogers and Jeri Sedlar

300 guests attended the luncheon.

Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022 |

300 guests attended the luncheon.

Ella Lewis and Gillian Hagerty

Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022 |

Ella Lewis and Gillian Hagerty

Kim Wheeler, Kathy Dewey and Cady Ferguson

Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022 |

Kim Wheeler, Kathy Dewey and Cady Ferguson

Pat Mudgett and Lisa Wells

Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022 |

Pat Mudgett and Lisa Wells

Amy Zumwalt, Carole Cornell and Laurie Columbo

Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022 |

Amy Zumwalt, Carole Cornell and Laurie Columbo

Anne Toale and Jen Maglio

Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022 |

Anne Toale and Jen Maglio

Lynn Wolpmann and Pan Bennison

Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022 |

Lynn Wolpmann and Pan Bennison

Ann Schneider, Anita Holec and Elizabeth Nace

Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022 |

Ann Schneider, Anita Holec and Elizabeth Nace

Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022 |

Cindy Kaiser, Olivia Thomas and Katherine Harris

Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022 |

Cindy Kaiser, Olivia Thomas and Katherine Harris

Alyssa Simons and Lisa Budslick

Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022 |

Alyssa Simons and Lisa Budslick

Dee Dee Fusco and Lahneen Glenn

Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022 |

Dee Dee Fusco and Lahneen Glenn

Carole Cornell, Sandy Pringle and Jane Kolling

Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022 |

Carole Cornell, Sandy Pringle and Jane Kolling

Melissa Perrin

Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022 |

Melissa Perrin

Jeri Sedlar, Marilyn Keyes and Jan Young

Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022 |

Jeri Sedlar, Marilyn Keyes and Jan Young

Heather Clarke, Pat Mudgett and Jill Montgomery

Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022 |

Heather Clarke, Pat Mudgett and Jill Montgomery

Graci McGillicuddy, Britt Riner and Kim Corneter

Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022 |

Graci McGillicuddy, Britt Riner and Kim Corneter

Grier Ferguson and Jeney Slusser

Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022 |

Grier Ferguson and Jeney Slusser

Share
The 19th annual luncheon was held Feb. 24.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

Celebrity chef Alex Hitz headlined Junior League of Sarasota's 19th annual Legacy Luncheon at Michael's On East on Feb. 24. 

The event returned to Michael's On East after a year off for an afternoon of mingling and fun. More than 300 guests filled the event space for the event to catch up before sitting down for the program to start. Hitz, a renowned host and television figure, had copies of his "The Art of the Host" book for guests to pick up. 

Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.

Related Stories

Advertisement