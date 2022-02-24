Alex Hitz headlines Junior League luncheon

The 19th annual luncheon was held Feb. 24.
Celebrity chef Alex Hitz headlined Junior League of Sarasota's 19th annual Legacy Luncheon at Michael's On East on Feb. 24.
The event returned to Michael's On East after a year off for an afternoon of mingling and fun. More than 300 guests filled the event space for the event to catch up before sitting down for the program to start. Hitz, a renowned host and television figure, had copies of his "The Art of the Host" book for guests to pick up.
