Chairwoman Jean Weidner-Goldstein, Award Winner Jennifer Rominiecki, Chairwoman Gerri Aaron and Teri Hansen

AJC’s 2017 Civic Achievement Award Dinner honors Jennifer Rominiecki

Friday, Nov. 17, 2017

Marlene and Hal Liberman

Barbara Brizdle, Sumner Baum and Marilyn Shuman

AJC Regional Director Brian Lipton, Award Winner Jennifer Rominiecki and AJC Regional President Anne Virag

Fran and Jack Braverman with Alan Bandler and Ken Newmark

Rob, Noah, Honoree Jennifer and Luke Rominiecki

James La Porte and Steven Krause

Margaret Wise and Flora Major

Guests were greeted by colorful table decor at the dinner.

Mischa Kirby, Barbara Hansen and Jeannie Perales

Maria Camacho and Joseph Gianguzzo

Guests were greeted by colorful table decor at the dinner.

Sandy Hayden and Edie Chaifetz

Phil King and Nelle Miller

Sally Yanowitz and Hermione Gilpin

Ivan Kushen, Abe Ostrovsky, Christine Hughes, Mort Siegel and Marilyn Kushen

Valerie and Emma Joels

Sally Schule and Heidi Brown

Maryanne Young and Barbara Feldman

Michael Brown, Isabelle Norton, Carolyn Johnson and Meg Lowman

AJC Regional Director Brian Lipton claps for Award Winner Jennifer Rominiecki

Ilene Fox and Gisele Pintchuck

Graci McGillicuddy with Tom and Debbie Trimble

Shawn and Wendy Egen

Veronica Brady and Skip Sach

Margie and Chuck Barancik

Harriett Bernbaum, Toby Siegel and Kim Metz

The annual award dinner recognized the president and CEO of Marie Selby Botanical Gardens on Nov. 16 at Michael’s On East.
by: Niki Kottmann Managing Editor of Arts and Entertainment

Anyone who’s ever set foot at a Marie Selby Botanical Gardens event knows the distinctive style of a Roger Capote-designed event, and the annual AJC Civic Achievement Award Dinner had the same feel this year.

Capote brought the colorful spirit of the gardens to the ballroom on Nov. 16 at Michael’s On East to help AJC West Coast Florida honor his colleague Jennifer Rominiecki.

The event began with a lively cocktail hour in the atrium before guests adjourned to the green and pink-lit ballroom, where they were met by a sea of orchid centerpieces and vibrant floral tablescapes.

AJC Regional Director Brian Lipton introduced Rominiecki, the president and CEO of Selby Gardens, before board member Marilyn Shuman said the motzi blessing.

Between courses, AJC Regional President Anne Virag give a speech titled “The Power to Act,” and past Civic Achievement Award Winner Veronica Brady led a tribute to Rominiecki and her many accomplishments as not only the leader of Selby but an accomplished leader for the Sarasota community as a whole since moving here in February 2015.

Since beginning her career at Selby, Rominiecki has helped the gardens experience a 36% increase in visitors, 29% increase in membership households and a 26% increase in overall annual revenue over two years.

