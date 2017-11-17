AJC’s 2017 Civic Achievement Award Dinner honors Jennifer Rominiecki

Anyone who’s ever set foot at a Marie Selby Botanical Gardens event knows the distinctive style of a Roger Capote-designed event, and the annual AJC Civic Achievement Award Dinner had the same feel this year.

Capote brought the colorful spirit of the gardens to the ballroom on Nov. 16 at Michael’s On East to help AJC West Coast Florida honor his colleague Jennifer Rominiecki.

The event began with a lively cocktail hour in the atrium before guests adjourned to the green and pink-lit ballroom, where they were met by a sea of orchid centerpieces and vibrant floral tablescapes.

AJC Regional Director Brian Lipton introduced Rominiecki, the president and CEO of Selby Gardens, before board member Marilyn Shuman said the motzi blessing.

Between courses, AJC Regional President Anne Virag give a speech titled “The Power to Act,” and past Civic Achievement Award Winner Veronica Brady led a tribute to Rominiecki and her many accomplishments as not only the leader of Selby but an accomplished leader for the Sarasota community as a whole since moving here in February 2015.

Since beginning her career at Selby, Rominiecki has helped the gardens experience a 36% increase in visitors, 29% increase in membership households and a 26% increase in overall annual revenue over two years.