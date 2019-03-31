 Skip to main content
AJC Regional President Anne Virag, Guest Speaker Seffi Kogen and AJC Regional Director Brian Lipton

American Jewish Committee honors Tom and Sherry Koski

AJC Regional President Anne Virag, Guest Speaker Seffi Kogen and AJC Regional Director Brian Lipton

Beverly Koski, Isbel Norton and Co-Chairwoman Lois Stulberg

Beverly Koski, Isbel Norton and Co-Chairwoman Lois Stulberg

Co-Chairs Debbie and Larry Haspel

Co-Chairs Debbie and Larry Haspel

Honorees Sherry and Tom Koski

Honorees Sherry and Tom Koski

Co-Chairs Pat and Larry Thompson

Co-Chairs Pat and Larry Thompson

AJC Regional President Anne Virag and AJC Regional Director Brian Lipton

AJC Regional President Anne Virag and AJC Regional Director Brian Lipton

The Koskis were presented with the 2019 National Human Relations Award.

The Koskis were presented with the 2019 National Human Relations Award.

The evening was hosted at Michael's On East.

The evening was hosted at Michael's On East.

The decor was a soft blue and white.

The decor was a soft blue and white.

AJC awards a local philanthropist each year with the National Human Relations Dinner.

AJC awards a local philanthropist each year with the National Human Relations Dinner.

The front was decorated in florals.

The front was decorated in florals.

Jospeh Gianguzzo and David Lipton

Jospeh Gianguzzo and David Lipton

Jospeh Gianguzzo and Brian Lipton

Jospeh Gianguzzo and Brian Lipton

Larry Wickless and Carole Crosby

Larry Wickless and Carole Crosby

Jo Rustein with Stuart and Carolyn Burstein

Jo Rustein with Stuart and Carolyn Burstein

Susan Halpern and Shari Paler

Susan Halpern and Shari Paler

Barbara Smith-Soroca and Barbara Brizdle

Barbara Smith-Soroca and Barbara Brizdle

Kraig and Gloria Koach

Kraig and Gloria Koach

Peter and Judi Wasserman

Peter and Judi Wasserman

Bart and Joan Levenson

Bart and Joan Levenson

Kristin Fulkerson and Carolyn Michel

Kristin Fulkerson and Carolyn Michel

David Green and David Bavar

David Green and David Bavar

Michael and Terri Klauber with Sherry and Tom Koski

Michael and Terri Klauber with Sherry and Tom Koski

Irna Bulmenthal and Judy Feldman

Irna Bulmenthal and Judy Feldman

Herb Hurwitz and Judy Feldman

Herb Hurwitz and Judy Feldman

Andria Piekarz and Barcy Gralier

Andria Piekarz and Barcy Gralier

Dan Raker and William Johnson

Dan Raker and William Johnson

Bob and Bev Bartner with Joel Morganroth

Bob and Bev Bartner with Joel Morganroth

The National Human Relations Award Dinner was held March 31 at Michael's On East.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

The American Jewish Committee West Coast Florida honored two local philanthropists March 31 at Michael's On East. 

The National Human Relations Award Dinner recognized Tom and Sherry Koski for their support of these arts, education and social programs, as well as human rights. Sherry works with The Pines of Sarasota and Tom is on the board of The Education Foundation of Sarasota County and Sarasota Orchestra. They also support many other nonprofits in town, including the Ringling College of Art & Design, Goodwill and Sarasota Museum of Art. 

A cocktail hour stared the evening, with the first course following soon after. AJC Regional Director Brian Lipton took the microphone first to welcome guests to the evening. Then, AJC Regional President Anne Virag introduced the guest speaker, Seffi Kogen. Kogen is the AJC Global Director of Young Leadership. 

After dinner. and dessert, a tribute was given to the Koskis and they were presented with their award. The two followed with a thank you speech to end the evening. 

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

