American Jewish Committee honors Tom and Sherry Koski

The American Jewish Committee West Coast Florida honored two local philanthropists March 31 at Michael's On East.

The National Human Relations Award Dinner recognized Tom and Sherry Koski for their support of these arts, education and social programs, as well as human rights. Sherry works with The Pines of Sarasota and Tom is on the board of The Education Foundation of Sarasota County and Sarasota Orchestra. They also support many other nonprofits in town, including the Ringling College of Art & Design, Goodwill and Sarasota Museum of Art.

A cocktail hour stared the evening, with the first course following soon after. AJC Regional Director Brian Lipton took the microphone first to welcome guests to the evening. Then, AJC Regional President Anne Virag introduced the guest speaker, Seffi Kogen. Kogen is the AJC Global Director of Young Leadership.

After dinner. and dessert, a tribute was given to the Koskis and they were presented with their award. The two followed with a thank you speech to end the evening.