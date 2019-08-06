AJC wraps 2019 Summer Lunch & Learn series

American Jewish Committee West Coast Florida finished its 2019 Summer Lunch & Learn Series with a call for unity Aug. 6 at Michael's On East.

The organization's final luncheon of the summer had a large number of members and supporters gathered Tuesday morning for lunch and a welcome from Regional Director Brian Lipton.

AJC Regional Board of Director Wendy Feinstein introduced Holly Huffnagle, assistant director of international relations for AJC Los Angeles, who spoke to the viability of Europe's Jewiwsh communities and the dangers of rising anti-Semitism in Europe and America alike. The growing threat emphasized the need for coalition-building, according to Huffnagle.

"Because anti-Semitism is so complex, there's no silver bullet," Huffnagle said. "I will say that coalition building, when you take governments, civil society organizations, religious institutions, different people coming together ... you can actually be more effective in combating anti-Semitism."