Wendy Feinstein, speaker Holly Huffnagle and Regional Director Brian Lipton

AJC wraps 2019 Summer Lunch & Learn series

Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 |

Wendy Feinstein, speaker Holly Huffnagle and Regional Director Brian Lipton

Karen Rosenbloom and Arlene Skversky

Karen Rosenbloom and Arlene Skversky

Ben Klein and Ellis Laseberg

Ben Klein and Ellis Laseberg

Jessi Sheslow, Felice Schulaner, Marty Katz and Mary Collier

Jessi Sheslow, Felice Schulaner, Marty Katz and Mary Collier

Frank Tucciarone, Roberta Berson, Doris Benice, Matt Kahn and Nancy Gold

Frank Tucciarone, Roberta Berson, Doris Benice, Matt Kahn and Nancy Gold

David Schwartz, Budd Friend-Jones and Louis Schwartz

David Schwartz, Budd Friend-Jones and Louis Schwartz

Judy and Robert Vigder with Marsha Halpern

Judy and Robert Vigder with Marsha Halpern

Molly Ballow and Susan Halpern

Molly Ballow and Susan Halpern

Ron and Sharon Paler with Norman and Diane Cohen

Ron and Sharon Paler with Norman and Diane Cohen

Renee Sheade and Jacqui Kaufer

Renee Sheade and Jacqui Kaufer

Susan Gorin and Jo Rutstein

Susan Gorin and Jo Rutstein

Joshua Mellits and Bart Levenson

Joshua Mellits and Bart Levenson

Anne Logan and Hermione Gilpin

Anne Logan and Hermione Gilpin

Speaker Holly Huffnagle and Regional Director Brian Lipton

Speaker Holly Huffnagle and Regional Director Brian Lipton

Lauren Blaustein, Lillian Sands and Carol Levine

Lauren Blaustein, Lillian Sands and Carol Levine

Fran and Jeff Cohen

Fran and Jeff Cohen

Gail Shaivitz and Lee Frank

Gail Shaivitz and Lee Frank

Anne Logan, Michael Goldman and Jo Rutstein

Anne Logan, Michael Goldman and Jo Rutstein

Holly Huffnagle of AJC Los Angeles rounded out AJC West Coast Florida's Summer 2019 Lunch & Learn series.
by: Harry Sayer Black Tie Reporter

American Jewish Committee West Coast Florida finished its 2019 Summer Lunch & Learn Series with a call for unity Aug. 6 at Michael's On East. 

The organization's final luncheon of the summer had a large number of members and supporters gathered Tuesday morning for lunch and a welcome from Regional Director Brian Lipton. 

AJC Regional Board of Director Wendy Feinstein introduced Holly Huffnagle, assistant director of international relations for AJC Los Angeles, who spoke to the viability of Europe's Jewiwsh communities and the dangers of rising anti-Semitism in Europe and America alike. The growing threat emphasized the need for coalition-building, according to Huffnagle. 

"Because anti-Semitism is so complex, there's no silver bullet," Huffnagle said. "I will say that coalition building, when you take governments, civil society organizations, religious institutions, different people coming together ... you can actually be more effective in combating anti-Semitism." 

 

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

