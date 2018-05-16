 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Marsha Eisberg and Sharon Schreiber

AJC launches 2018 Lunch & Learn summer series

Wednesday, May. 16, 2018 |

Marsha Eisberg and Sharon Schreiber

Buy this Photo
Guests with a star on their bread plate were allowed to take the centerpieces home with them.

Wednesday, May. 16, 2018 |

Guests with a star on their bread plate were allowed to take the centerpieces home with them.

Buy this Photo
Dessert was a chocolate mousse cake.

Wednesday, May. 16, 2018 |

Dessert was a chocolate mousse cake.

Buy this Photo
Gail and Ben Klein

Wednesday, May. 16, 2018 |

Gail and Ben Klein

Buy this Photo
Mariah Morris, Dr. Avi Yoskowtiz and Regional President Anne Virag

Wednesday, May. 16, 2018 |

Mariah Morris, Dr. Avi Yoskowtiz and Regional President Anne Virag

Buy this Photo
Joan and Bart Levenson

Wednesday, May. 16, 2018 |

Joan and Bart Levenson

Buy this Photo
Paul Skversky and Lillian Sands

Wednesday, May. 16, 2018 |

Paul Skversky and Lillian Sands

Buy this Photo
Sue Johnson, Janet Tolbert and Esther Rose

Wednesday, May. 16, 2018 |

Sue Johnson, Janet Tolbert and Esther Rose

Buy this Photo
Judith and Don Markstein

Wednesday, May. 16, 2018 |

Judith and Don Markstein

Buy this Photo
Carol Siegler, Regional Director Brian Lipton and Jean Weidner Goldstein

Wednesday, May. 16, 2018 |

Carol Siegler, Regional Director Brian Lipton and Jean Weidner Goldstein

Buy this Photo
Peter Kretzmer, Ernie Kretzmer and Dorothea Sandland

Wednesday, May. 16, 2018 |

Peter Kretzmer, Ernie Kretzmer and Dorothea Sandland

Buy this Photo
Regional Director Brian Lipton opens up the luncheon.

Wednesday, May. 16, 2018 |

Regional Director Brian Lipton opens up the luncheon.

Buy this Photo
Regional President Anne Virag addresses the audience.

Wednesday, May. 16, 2018 |

Regional President Anne Virag addresses the audience.

Buy this Photo
Speaker Juan Dircie jokes about filling in for the original speaker.

Wednesday, May. 16, 2018 |

Speaker Juan Dircie jokes about filling in for the original speaker.

Buy this Photo
Share
The series kicked off May 16 at Michael's On East.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

Once again, American Jewish Committee West Coast Florida is hosting its Summer Lunch & Learn Series. The first one was held May 16 at Michael's On East. 

The scheduled speaker, Lior Haiat, unfortunately could not make it for the luncheon. He was in Puerto Rico and his flight was cancelled and not scheduled to fly out in time to make it to Sarasota. 

At 6:22 a.m. this morning, AJC Regional Director called Juan Dircie to fill in. Dircie is the Assistant Director of AJC. He gave a presentation on the current happenings with the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. 

After his presentation, Dircie opened the floor to questions, in which many eager listeners raised their hands. 

The following Lunch & Learn programs are scheduled for July 18 and Aug. 15. 

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

See All Articles by Kayleigh

Related Stories

Advertisement