AJC launches 2018 Lunch & Learn summer series

Once again, American Jewish Committee West Coast Florida is hosting its Summer Lunch & Learn Series. The first one was held May 16 at Michael's On East.

The scheduled speaker, Lior Haiat, unfortunately could not make it for the luncheon. He was in Puerto Rico and his flight was cancelled and not scheduled to fly out in time to make it to Sarasota.

At 6:22 a.m. this morning, AJC Regional Director called Juan Dircie to fill in. Dircie is the Assistant Director of AJC. He gave a presentation on the current happenings with the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

After his presentation, Dircie opened the floor to questions, in which many eager listeners raised their hands.

The following Lunch & Learn programs are scheduled for July 18 and Aug. 15.