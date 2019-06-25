AJC kicks off 2019 Summer Lunch & Learn Series

American Jewish Committee West Coast Florida started its 2019 Summer Lunch & Learn Series with a visit from Eliseo Neuman, director of AJC's Africa Institute, on June 25 at Michael's on East.

Regional Director Brian Lipton gave an overview of AJC's mission to the assembled crowd before lunch was served. Following the meal, guests listened to Neuman speak to AJC's advocacy efforts within African countries.

The next Lunch & Learn events are set for July 23 and Aug. 6.