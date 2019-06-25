 Skip to main content
Keynote Speaker Eliseo Neuman and Barbara Brizdle

AJC kicks off 2019 Summer Lunch & Learn Series

Joseph Gianguzzo and Regional Director Brian Lipton.

Linda Feins, Judith Yeager, Louis Shwartz and Esther Rose

Renee Sheade, Bob West and Jacqui Kaufer

Irene Ross and Pam Adelstein

Pam Adelstein and Irene Ross with Anna and Kurt Leunis

Isabel Becker and David Lipton

Toby Siegel, Marsha Eisenberg and Roz Mazor

Mira Akins, Roz Bokoff and Arien Ben-Chitrit

Paul Rubin and Martie Moss with Carol and Erwin Segal

Marsha Eisenberg with Bruce and Janet Udell

Karen Rosenbloom with Marisa Merlino

Rabbi Anne Feibelman and Andy Maass

JoAnn Spiegel and Karen Bernstein

Carol and Larry Shatoff

Lynn Sacks and Debra Silver-Heller

Eliseo Neuman, director of AJC's Africa Institute, was the speaker for the summer's first Lunch & Learn event.
by: Harry Sayer Black Tie Reporter

American Jewish Committee West Coast Florida started its 2019 Summer Lunch & Learn Series with a visit from Eliseo Neuman, director of AJC's Africa Institute, on June 25 at Michael's on East. 

Regional Director Brian Lipton gave an overview of AJC's mission to the assembled crowd before lunch was served. Following the meal, guests listened to Neuman speak to AJC's advocacy efforts within African countries. 

The next Lunch & Learn events are set for July 23 and Aug. 6. 

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

