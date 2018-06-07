American Institute of Architects Florida Gulf Coast displays award-winning designs

The Center for Architecture was home to the Chapter Exhibition Opening for the American Institute of Architects Florida Gulf Coast June 6.

Inside the center, attendees enjoyed light bites and refreshments while viewing the award winning projects. Guests were also able to vote on a project for the Spirit of Sarasota Award.

In attendance was Sarasota Design Conference speaker Ben Waechter, from Waechter Architecture out of Portland. His work was available for viewing as well.