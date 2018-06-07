 Skip to main content
John Pichette and Bob Cave

American Institute of Architects Florida Gulf Coast displays award-winning designs

John Pichette views the work on the wall.

Steve and Patty Rottenberg

Guests enjoyed light appetizers during the opening.

Michelle Norman-Webb and Colleeen Halflants

Mary Hale and Marilyn Watkins

Gallery Manager Hilary Keaton and Renea Glendinning

Award-winning work was on display for the opening.

Ari and Ben Waechter

Smith Doell and Matt Tilka

Eric Cross and Joan Peterson

The Chapter Exhibition Opening was hosted June 6 at the Center for Architecture Sarasota.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

The Center for Architecture was home to the Chapter Exhibition Opening for the American Institute of Architects Florida Gulf Coast June 6.

Inside the center, attendees enjoyed light bites and refreshments while viewing the award winning projects. Guests were also able to vote on a project for the Spirit of Sarasota Award. 

In attendance was Sarasota Design Conference speaker Ben Waechter, from Waechter Architecture out of Portland. His work was available for viewing as well.

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

