Co-Chairs Trudy Moon and David Otterness

Abilities shine at Easterseals Happiness House annual luncheon

Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019

CEO Tom Waters with Honorary Co-Chairs Ginger Judge and Terri and Michael Klauber

Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019

Lorraine Livingston and Mary Nastan

Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019

The ballroom radiated orange hues.

Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019

Easterseals artists made the centerpieces.

Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019

The theme for the luncheon was "being the missing piece."

Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019

Dessert was placed on each place setting.

Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019

Fondren Watts, Barbie Farley and Morgan Huson

Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019

Bart and Joan Levenson

Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019

Axton, age 4, plays with Physical Therapist Hannah Warne

Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019

"The Ginger" mocktail was served during social hour.

Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019

Andy Lyman and Wendy Vasquez

Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019

Kathie Brady, Bill Moore and Cheryl Albright

Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019

Jeannine Ryan and Val Vance

Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019

Cathy Havens colors a picture.

Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019

Lynn Wentworth and Betty Muessle

Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019

And Ondina, Jennifer Strikland, Lori Correll and Melissa Evans

Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019

Jacque Rich, Germaine Burgett, Stacy Jernigan and Nicole Murby

Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019

The kale, basil, lemon, micro greens and papaya were grown in the Easterseals garden.

Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019

Lori Moran, Inna Snyder and Shannon Ciaravella

Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019

Tiffany Potillo, Sydney Gruters and Sheena Maini

Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019

Ashley Coone and Jonna Keller

Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019

Instride Inc. has now partnered with Easterseals Southwest Florida.

Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019

Art from the Easterseals Happiness House was for sale, with 70% of the funds going back to the artist.

Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019

Art from the Easterseals Happiness House was for sale, with 70% of the funds going back to the artist.

Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019

Emily Walsh takes the stage as Emcee.

Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019

The Dynasty Dance Stars performed during the program.

Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019

Jennifer and David Morano share their experiences with Easterseals Happiness House.

Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019

Damon shows off his new walking and kicking skills.

Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019

Tom Waters thanks guests for coming.

Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019

Izzy shows guests her new wheelchair.

Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019

Michael Klauber had a dedicated helper during the live auction and paddle raise.

Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019

The Abilities Shining Luncheon was held March 5 at Michael's On East.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

Happiness filled the atrium and ballroom at Michael's On East March 5 for the annual Easterseals Happiness House Abilities Shining Luncheon. 

The morning started with "Ginger" mocktails, affectionately named for Honorary Co-Chairwoman and presenting sponsor Ginger Judge. During the social hour, there was also a few silent auction items to browse as well as raffle tickets for purchase. 

Once seated, guests heard from Emcee Emily Walsh and Easterseals Southwest Florida CEO Tom Waters Easterseals mission to change the way disabilities are viewed. 

Next to the stage was Jennifer and David Morano. The Moranos are Seth Morano's parents. Seth is a local senior in high school with cerebral palsy, who won best quote in the 2019 Embracing Our Differences exhibit and was the keynote speaker for its luncheon. At this luncheon, his parents talked about the Easterseals Happiness House services and how they helped not only Seth, but also helped their relationship. The rate of divorce goes up 70% for parents of disabled children. 

Then the Dynasty Dance Stars performed for guests. The team performed two dances. 

To end the program, Michael Klauber performed the live auction with two special guests, who helped Klauber spot bidders and tell the audience, "we want more!"

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

