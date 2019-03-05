Abilities shine at Easterseals Happiness House annual luncheon

Happiness filled the atrium and ballroom at Michael's On East March 5 for the annual Easterseals Happiness House Abilities Shining Luncheon.

The morning started with "Ginger" mocktails, affectionately named for Honorary Co-Chairwoman and presenting sponsor Ginger Judge. During the social hour, there was also a few silent auction items to browse as well as raffle tickets for purchase.

Once seated, guests heard from Emcee Emily Walsh and Easterseals Southwest Florida CEO Tom Waters Easterseals mission to change the way disabilities are viewed.

Next to the stage was Jennifer and David Morano. The Moranos are Seth Morano's parents. Seth is a local senior in high school with cerebral palsy, who won best quote in the 2019 Embracing Our Differences exhibit and was the keynote speaker for its luncheon. At this luncheon, his parents talked about the Easterseals Happiness House services and how they helped not only Seth, but also helped their relationship. The rate of divorce goes up 70% for parents of disabled children.

Then the Dynasty Dance Stars performed for guests. The team performed two dances.

To end the program, Michael Klauber performed the live auction with two special guests, who helped Klauber spot bidders and tell the audience, "we want more!"