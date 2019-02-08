 Skip to main content
Joseph Khalipha, of the business Secrets of the Desert, shakes hands with patron Frank Callan, of Atlanta.

A visit to Greece ... but in Sarasota

Joseph Khalipha, of the business Secrets of the Desert, shakes hands with patron Frank Callan, of Atlanta.

In the marketplace section, a variety of merchandise abounded.

In the marketplace section, a variety of merchandise abounded.

Spanakopita, a spinach pie, is alongside Tiropita, a cheese pie.

Spanakopita, a spinach pie, is alongside Tiropita, a cheese pie.

Festival attendees had their choice of food and spirits.

Festival attendees had their choice of food and spirits.

Hope Hemmer, of East County brought her daughter, Amelia Hemmer, to the Greek festival.

Hope Hemmer, of East County brought her daughter, Amelia Hemmer, to the Greek festival.

Mary Duvlaris, along with her friend, Nick Klonaris, makes a sale to Diane Agle of Virginia.

Mary Duvlaris, along with her friend, Nick Klonaris, makes a sale to Diane Agle of Virginia.

Alex Kiritsis cranks out the dough for loukumathes, a Greek fried dough.

Alex Kiritsis cranks out the dough for loukumathes, a Greek fried dough.

Alex Kiritsis makes loukumathes, a Greek fried dough that is served with a honey syrup and sprinkled with cinnamon.

Alex Kiritsis makes loukumathes, a Greek fried dough that is served with a honey syrup and sprinkled with cinnamon.

Leonidas Zaferis, a musician in the band Ellada, plays the bouzouki.

Leonidas Zaferis, a musician in the band Ellada, plays the bouzouki.

John Quartuccio dusts off his wares in the marketplace section of the festival.

John Quartuccio dusts off his wares in the marketplace section of the festival.

"Yia Yia's Attic" volunteers Julie Couch and Carol Bourbeau take a break from visitors.

"Yia Yia's Attic" volunteers Julie Couch and Carol Bourbeau take a break from visitors.

Festival attendees had a variety of baked treats to choose from.

Festival attendees had a variety of baked treats to choose from.

As part of the festival, attendees can participate in a raffle. The grand prize is a new car worth $30,000.

As part of the festival, attendees can participate in a raffle. The grand prize is a new car worth $30,000.

Festival-goers packed the tent prior to a performance from young Greek folk dancers.

Festival-goers packed the tent prior to a performance from young Greek folk dancers.

St. Barbara parishioner Popi Ameres dances with her granddaughter, Sofia, and daughter in law, Kali Ameres.

St. Barbara parishioner Popi Ameres dances with her granddaughter, Sofia, and daughter in law, Kali Ameres.

Judi Nofs, of Laurel Park, browses wares in "Yia Yia's Attic."

Judi Nofs, of Laurel Park, browses wares in "Yia Yia's Attic."

Dancers share a smile in the midst of their performance.

Dancers share a smile in the midst of their performance.

Guests record the action when Greek dancers begin their performance.

Guests record the action when Greek dancers begin their performance.

It's time for the male Greek dancers to perform traditional dances.

It's time for the male Greek dancers to perform traditional dances.

Olga Perez, of Country Creek, visited the festival with her grandson, Carter, and her granddaughter, Ava.

Olga Perez, of Country Creek, visited the festival with her grandson, Carter, and her granddaughter, Ava.

St. Barbara's annual festival celebrates Green Culture.
by: Andrew Atkins Staff Writer

Visitors who stepped into St. Barbara's 35th annual Greek Festival might as well have stepped into Greece itself. 

And visitors who stepped foot into "Yia Yia's Attic" Friday may have felt like they stepped into their own grandmother's attic with the variety of knick-knacks and decorations sprawling across the tables. 

Carol Bourbeau, who helped organize the yard sale-esque corner in the marketplace tent, referred to the items on sale as "little treasures."

"This is the perfect place for joy," she said of the sale, but with all the smiles on the faces of the folks milling about, it seemed like the thought extended to the whole festival.

The Greek Festival continues Saturday and Sunday.

 

 

