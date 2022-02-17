 Skip to main content
Patrick Fishburn tees off on the No. 9 hole at Lakewood National Golf Club during the first round of the 2022 LECOM Suncoast Classic. Fishburn finished three under par.

A tight leaderboard after round one of the LECOM Suncoast Classic

Trevor Werbylo signals that his tee shot is going left on the No. 9 hole at Lakewood National Golf Club during the first round of the 2022 LECOM Suncoast Classic. Werbylo finished five under par.

A.J. Crouch hits his second shot on the No. 1 hole at Lakewood National Golf Club during the first round of the 2022 LECOM Suncoast Classic. Crouch finished two under par.

Ben Griffin watches his putt on the No. 1 hole at Lakewood National Golf Club during the first round of the 2022 LECOM Suncoast Classic. Griffin finished two under par.

Patrick Fishburn putts on the No. 8 hole at Lakewood National Golf Club during the first round of the 2022 LECOM Suncoast Classic. Fishburn finished three under par.

Tom Lewis hits his second shot on the No. 9 hole at Lakewood National Golf Club during the first round of the 2022 LECOM Suncoast Classic. Lewis finished one over par.

Rafael Campos hits his second shot on the No. 9 hole at Lakewood National Golf Club during the first round of the 2022 LECOM Suncoast Classic. Campos finished even par.

Brian Richey hits his second shot on the No. 9 hole at Lakewood National Golf Club during the first round of the 2022 LECOM Suncoast Classic. Richey finished five over par.

Trevor Werbylo hits his second shot from off the course on the No. 9 hole at Lakewood National Golf Club during the first round of the 2022 LECOM Suncoast Classic. Werbylo finished five under par.

Luke Schniederjans hits a chip shot on the No. 9 hole at Lakewood National Golf Club during the first round of the 2022 LECOM Suncoast Classic. Schniederjans finished one under par.

Brad Brunner hits his third shot on the No. 1 hole at Lakewood National Golf Club during the first round of the 2022 LECOM Suncoast Classic. Brunner finished three under par.

Mac Meissner tees off on the No. 1 hole at Lakewood National Golf Club during the first round of the 2022 LECOM Suncoast Classic. Meissner finished six under par.

Bo Hoag tees off on the No. 9 hole at Lakewood National Golf Club during the first round of the 2022 LECOM Suncoast Classic. Hoag finished even par.

Tain Lee tees off on the No. 1 hole at Lakewood National Golf Club during the first round of the 2022 LECOM Suncoast Classic. Lee finished three over par.

Aaron Baddeley hits his second shot on the No. 9 hole at Lakewood National Golf Club during the first round of the 2022 LECOM Suncoast Classic. Baddeley finished six under par.

MJ Daffue hits his second shot on the No. 1 hole at Lakewood National Golf Club during the first round of the 2022 LECOM Suncoast Classic. Daffue finished three under par.

Thomas Walsh leads at eight under par, but 15 golfers are within two strokes of him.
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Editor

Low scores abound in round one of the Korn Ferry Tour's 2022 LECOM Suncoast Classic, held at Lakewood National Golf Club. 

The lowest score belonged to Thomas Walsh at eight under par (63). Walsh, who did not tee off until 1:12 p.m. from the No. 10 hole, steadily climbed the leaderboard thanks to six birdies and one bogey on the back nine. He would add three birdies on the front nine with zero bogeys. 

Zack Fischer, one of the most interesting stories coming into the tournament, came into the clubhouse as the day's leader at seven under par (64) and stayed in that spot for most of the round before Walsh took it. Fischer began and ended his day with bogeys on No. 1 and No.18, his only two of the round, but sank nine birdies in between. He would end up tied for second with Zecheng Dou and Albin Choi. 

"I played really well today," Fischer said after the round. "Bookend 5s hurt a bit, but I can't really complain. The wind is really picking up a lot. For the first time this tournament season I putted really well. Hopefully I can carry it on." 

After the trio in second place is 12 golfers tied for fifth at six under par (65). That dozen includes PGA Tour veterans Aaron Baddeley and Scott Harrington as well as PGA Tour newcomer Chad Ramey, who has now played in all four Suncoast Classic tournaments since the event began in 2019. 

The round was suspended because of darkness and will resume Friday morning, with nine golfers still to finish, including the second-place Choi.  

 

The Author: Ryan Kohn

I’m the sports editor for Sarasota and East County and a Missouri School of Journalism graduate. I was born and raised in Olney, Maryland. My biggest inspirations are Wright Thompson and Alex Ovechkin. My strongest belief is that mint chip ice cream is unbeatable.

