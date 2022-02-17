A tight leaderboard after round one of the LECOM Suncoast Classic

Low scores abound in round one of the Korn Ferry Tour's 2022 LECOM Suncoast Classic, held at Lakewood National Golf Club.

The lowest score belonged to Thomas Walsh at eight under par (63). Walsh, who did not tee off until 1:12 p.m. from the No. 10 hole, steadily climbed the leaderboard thanks to six birdies and one bogey on the back nine. He would add three birdies on the front nine with zero bogeys.

Zack Fischer, one of the most interesting stories coming into the tournament, came into the clubhouse as the day's leader at seven under par (64) and stayed in that spot for most of the round before Walsh took it. Fischer began and ended his day with bogeys on No. 1 and No.18, his only two of the round, but sank nine birdies in between. He would end up tied for second with Zecheng Dou and Albin Choi.

"I played really well today," Fischer said after the round. "Bookend 5s hurt a bit, but I can't really complain. The wind is really picking up a lot. For the first time this tournament season I putted really well. Hopefully I can carry it on."

After the trio in second place is 12 golfers tied for fifth at six under par (65). That dozen includes PGA Tour veterans Aaron Baddeley and Scott Harrington as well as PGA Tour newcomer Chad Ramey, who has now played in all four Suncoast Classic tournaments since the event began in 2019.

The round was suspended because of darkness and will resume Friday morning, with nine golfers still to finish, including the second-place Choi.